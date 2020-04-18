Insight

Insight

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What is this?

This is my newsletter where I curate and share my best ideas and insights about life, productivity and health.

What’s included?

Each post contains:

  • A short article based on Self-Development

  • Medical School Update - My public journal with updates on Medical School 🎓

  • Weekly Insights - My favourite Books📚, Podcasts🎙️, Movies🎥 and other cool stuff

Every post is designed to be simple and useful. I include actionable steps for any advice I give. The aim is to empower you to make positive changes in your life.

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Unfiltered thoughts, deep reflections & simplified ideas you won't find anywhere else. Designed to challenge the way you think.

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