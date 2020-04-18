Hey!
What is this?
This is my newsletter where I curate and share my best ideas and insights about life, productivity and health.
What’s included?
Each post contains:
A short article based on Self-Development
Medical School Update - My public journal with updates on Medical School 🎓
Weekly Insights - My favourite Books📚, Podcasts🎙️, Movies🎥 and other cool stuff
Every post is designed to be simple and useful. I include actionable steps for any advice I give. The aim is to empower you to make positive changes in your life.
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