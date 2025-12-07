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The courage to feel deeply
Being stoic might *not* be it.
Jul 16
•
Doctor Daanish
94
18
20
April 2026
How I wrote this newsletter in 20 minutes.
I’d be doing you a disservice if I didn’t share this.
Apr 29
•
Doctor Daanish
3
December 2025
Reflection + Life Update
Who are you when no one is watching?
Dec 7, 2025
•
Doctor Daanish
3
September 2025
Time to finally tell you...
Everyone wants to know what I’m doing.
Sep 14, 2025
•
Doctor Daanish
2
1
July 2025
I finished Medical School!!!
Alhamdulillah.
Jul 16, 2025
•
Doctor Daanish
6
1
February 2025
FAILURE
What is failure?
Feb 20, 2025
•
Doctor Daanish
1
November 2024
Relationships = Quality of Life
The quality of your relationships determines the quality of your life.
Nov 24, 2024
•
Doctor Daanish
3
October 2024
Waking up early is the sh*t
I’ve been stuck in bed every morning lately.
Oct 24, 2024
•
Doctor Daanish
2
September 2024
Sorry I disappeared.
I’ve been struggling.
Sep 13, 2024
•
Doctor Daanish
August 2024
How to achieve your wildest dreams.
What do you want to want?
Aug 4, 2024
•
Doctor Daanish
1
July 2024
My Success Blueprint
I have a question for you.
Jul 29, 2024
•
Doctor Daanish
Why are you unhappy?
Hey friends,
Jul 21, 2024
•
Doctor Daanish
© 2026 Daanish Mahmood
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