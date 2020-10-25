Hi! Welcome to another edition of Daanish Writes, the weekly newsletter where I share ideas about personal growth, life design and my thoughts.

This week we're talking about: 1) 6 Month Reflections and 2) Lessons I have learnt from writing this newsletter.

Today is a special post because it marks 6 months since I embarked on the blogger journey. Unfortunately I have 2 exams coming up this week, so I haven't been able to give this post my full attention (priorities) - for that reason I'm breaking this down into 2 parts. This is Part I and next week I will post Part II.

In Part I I want to take a look back at my first newsletter and reflect on some of the points I spoke about - I have grown a lot as a person over these 6 months and I want to share some of the lessons with you. Throughout this post I'll drop these lessons, in the hopes that they inspire you in some way shape or form.

Side note: This is a newsletter but it's also a blog, so I'll refer to it as both throughout this post.

As usual I begin with my intentions: My intentions are to reflect on 6 months of writing and share that with you, in the hopes that you can learn a thing or two.

Before you start reading, I want to take you back to my first blog post (have a quick skim).

Just Get Started

If you, like myself at the time of writing this gave that first post a quick skim read, you might notice there are a lot of differences between the newsletter back then. It's crazy to think how much of an improvement has been made in just 6 months.

This brings me to lesson 1:

You can't perfect what you haven't started working on.

Whenever we start out with something, be it a skill, a degree, a sport or a project, expecting perfection from the get go is highly unrealistic. It almost never happens.

What does happen is when you do start, you make mistakes, you learn and over time you refine your process and bit by bit you slowly work towards perfection.

As a chronic perfectionist myself, this has been a massive learning curve and the main take away here is - If the level of quality is holding you back from starting something, it will always hold you back because you can't perfect what you haven't started working on.

Helping People Is Unmatched

One of the reasons I decided I wanted to become a doctor is because I want to help people (classic med student right?). It's true. Nothing beats the level of satisfaction you feel inside when you help someone out.

I try to talk about experiences and lessons a lot here because that's how we learn - from experiences and making mistakes. I do this in the hopes that someone else can learn from them. It doesn't end there though. I frequently get messages from people asking for advice on things like organisation and studying.

This brings me to lesson 3:

Help people without expecting anything in return. Why? It'll bring you a bit of inner peace and happiness that I guarantee you cannot get from elsewhere. It doesn't have to be anything substantial or big, just holding the door for someone or giving directions can have this effect. It's really been the driving force behind writing my newsletter each week, the thought that This could potentially help someone.

Writing Is Thinking

I urge anyone who is reading to start some daily or weekly practice of writing. In a blog, a journal or even just in the notes section of your phone.

When we speak, we say words and they just flow out in that order, there's no changing what has already been said. If all we do is speak, we never really get to reflect on what we're saying and we'll never really get better at it. Speaking is relatively passive compared to writing.

With writing, you think long and hard before putting pen to paper. Even when you do, you can pause in between words and sentences - a luxury unique to writing. When you're writing it is a much more active form of communication that forces you to think, re-think and think again.

Writing helps you build more bridges and connecting roads between the thoughts and ideas in your head, so when you're a writer and you speak, you start to become more concise, more direct and more thoughtful about what you say.

When I say blue, what comes to mind? The sea? Whales? The sky? Those are different thoughts in your head with interconnecting neurons - when you write, you start to form more of these neurons and you start to link disparate ideas and that in turn makes you a better thinker, a better decision maker, a better speaker and a better communicator.

The benefits of writing are unparalleled.

Networking Is Great

Making friends who share similar interests with you is nice (also one of the reasons I’m doing this). - Me, in my first newsletter.

One of the reasons I started this was to meet like-minded people and to build a little community. Fast forward to today, I have had over 50 interactions, messages, conversations which were all a result of starting this blog. I have made friends with other bloggers and (to my surprise) there are actually people who look forward to reading my posts every Sunday. I absolutely hoped for this but I really did not expect any real form of recognition until maybe a year down the line?

This brings me to lesson 2:

The internet is a great tool to network, meet people and find opportunities - but only if you use it in the right way. Since I started the blog, I changed the type of people I follow on my social media and started reaching out much more than normal. If I ever find myself resonating with a fellow person online, I make sure to start a conversation with them - This is how I have met people with uncanny similarities and made some really good friends.

Introspection & Improvement

Writing has become my escape from the world. The thought that every Sunday I get to write a newsletter curating my thoughts from that week makes me happy. Some weeks I struggle to think of a topic - whenever this happens it forces me to think deeply about my week. I step into my brain and sift through all the filing cabinets looking for that one file that I can talk about.

With introspection inevitably comes improvement. That's a lot of i words wow.

Writing about your experiences, thoughts and feelings will force you to reflect on the events in your life. I don't think we fully appreciate the significance of this until we reflect on a huge event - like graduation for example.

When you introspect and reflect on your life, you will start to spot negative patterns, areas where you could do a little better and this leads to one of my favourite phrases; Personal Development.

If you haven't tried writing before here's a short exercise that can help you get started.

Journaling for beginners:

Get a pen and paper. Set a 5 minute timer. Write until the timer goes off.

There's no right way of doing it, just get your thoughts on paper and you'll find your rhythm.

Final words: I just want to say thank you to anyone who reads my posts, my newsletter means a lot to me and it's nice that I get to share it with all of you.

That concludes Part I. Part II will come next week!

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

