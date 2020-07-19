Hey everyone. I'm taking a different approach today. This week's newsletter might be a bit unstructured. Nevertheless, there will still be some value to gain.

Photo taken by Ian Espinosa.

Intentions

My intention is to show how to take a step back from the hustle to give yourself some time and space to rest.

I'm going to talk about the two dominant brain modes and how understanding them can help giving your brain a rest.

I'll share some methods of winding down and taking a break from working too hard.

At the end I'll add a little insight that is sort of relevant.

I hope you learn something from reading this.

Context

The last week or so has been quite taxing for me. I started my YouTube channel which I've been putting off for so long. I edited my first video which took FOREVER because I was so new to it. I redesigned my website (it’s still a bit faulty, if there's a website expert reading this please reach out) and I had this newsletter to write.

For the past 2 days I've been working on probably my biggest newsletter yet and if I wanted that finished for today, I'd probably have to spend all weekend editing it - I wanted to relax this weekend so I postponed it and chose this to write about this instead.

On top of all of this I started a new full body workout routine and started running again so my body is aching to say the least. ‘No pain no gain’ I guess.

Earlier this week I had an entire day in which I really didn't feel 'present'. I remember having dinner that day and I couldn't even remember the taste of what I'd eaten after.

I felt like a cassette player on fast forward all day long.

I was constantly doing something whether that be driving, running errands, taking notes, exercising, cooking etc. But throughout each activity my mind was racing thinking about what's next, which as a chronic overthinker, is not a good sign.

On Saturday (yesterday) I woke up with aching joints and not the best night's sleep and my first thought was 'I have so many things to do today'.

That got me thinking..why am I being so hard on myself? Chill out man.

So I decided to give myself the weekend off - to an extent. I still wrote this newsletter but this sort of feels like therapy and a lesson to myself so I’m not counting this as work.

Step Back

I think it's important to address the elephant in the room when it comes to working hard.

Amidst the hustle, the grind and the hard work, it's important to take breaks.

I'm far from burnout. This week really wasn't that bad but if I carried on with things as they were, I don't think that would be a healthy way to live. I'm just glad I caught myself in my tracks.

I always bash the productivity drum and advocate for an organised life, but even the most productive and efficient individuals need to take a break sometimes. It's a lesson for everyone.

This message is for anyone who is feeling the effects of burnout:

At times when life feels overwhelming, remember to take a step back from the chaos and find time for yourself. I know that's easier said than done because you may have children or a family who rely on you, so taking a break isn't always possible, but there is always a way out. Try to only do the obligatory things each day to let yourself rest. Take time out of each day to take care of your mind and body, even as little as 10 minutes can make the world of a difference.

In this post I'll try to share some actionable advice that you can use to take a step back yourself.

Brain Modes

I read a lot about psychology and different brain states, this is something valuable I read about that is sort of relevant here. Basically, there are 2 main brain states - Mind wandering mode and Stay-on-task mode.

I came across this in The Organised Mind by Daniel Levitin. Having an awareness and understanding of these 2 brain states will show you how to properly rest your brain - this will make a bit more sense shortly.

In the book, Daniel uses a lot of anatomical references like the insula and the suprachiasmatic nucleus. Don't worry I won't be using those words. This will be easy to follow. If you're into the psychology and science-type stuff then check out his book, it's a personal favourite of mine.

Mind Wandering Mode

Have you ever sat in an airplane or train, just staring out the window with nothing to read, looking at nothing in particular? You might have found that the time passed very pleasantly, with no real memory of what exactly you were looking at, what you were thinking, or for that matter, how much time actually elapsed. You might have had a similar feeling the last time you sat by the ocean or a lake, letting your mind wander, and experiencing the relaxing feeling it induced. In this state, thoughts seem to move seamlessly from one to another, there’s a merging of ideas, visual images, and sounds, of past, present, and future. Thoughts turn inward—loosely connected, stream of consciousness thoughts so much like the night time dream state that we call them daydreams.

Mind wandering mode has taken over when you find you’ve been reading several pages in a book without registering their content, or when you are driving on a long stretch of highway and suddenly realise you haven’t been paying attention to where you are and you missed your exit. It’s the same part that took over when you realised that you had your keys in your hand a minute ago but now you don’t know where they are. Where is your brain when this happens? It's resting.

Daydreaming and mind-wandering, we now know, are a natural state of the brain. This accounts for why we feel so refreshed after it, and why vacations and naps can be so restorative. The tendency for this system to take over is so powerful that its discoverer, Marcus Raichle, named it the “default mode”. This mode is a resting brain state, when your brain is not engaged in a purposeful task, when you’re sitting on a sandy beach or relaxing in your easy chair with a single malt Scotch, and your mind wanders fluidly from topic to topic. It’s not just that you can’t hold on to any one thought from the rolling stream, it’s that no single thought is demanding a response.

When I said you need to take a step back and relax when you feel overwhelmed by work, what you need to do is induce the mind wandering mode, this let's your brain actually have a rest.

How can I do that? Scroll down to Coping Mechanisms, where I list an array of relaxing activities. Hopefully you find something that works for you in there.

Stay-on-task Mode

The mind-wandering mode stands in stark contrast to the state you’re in when you’re intensely focused on a task such as doing your taxes, writing a report, or navigating through an unfamiliar city. This stay-on-task mode is the other dominant mode of attention, and it is responsible for so many high-level things we do that researchers have named it “the central executive.” These two brain states form a kind of yin-yang: When one is active, the other is not.

Have you ever laid down for a nap or tried to sleep at night, but you can't seem to relax because your mind won't shut up? That's because your mind is in stay-on-task mode. You're focused on work or the next day. You're worried about an upcoming meeting or deadline. What you need to do is learn to make a shift from stay-on-task mode to mind wandering mode.

Now you have a good understanding of these 2 brain modes, you will be more aware of when they arise. Try to notice them and find out what makes your mind wander. Then the next time you feel like resting your brain, you can take the right steps to make that happen.

How to be present

Time is made of 3 main parts; past, present and future. When you’re working hard it is easy to get worked up about the past whilst worrying about the future. What you need to do in this instance is be present. What is happening here and now is where you should focus attention, otherwise you will spend your whole life worrying about tomorrow and well..tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.

The opposite of being present is being absent. When we are overworked, it's easy for us to become absent and live life on autopilot - doing daily activities like eating, brushing your teeth or tying your shoe lace, while not being aware of what you're doing. This happens when we're stressed or anxious, too busy thinking about past or future event that we forget to live in the present.

Have you ever accidentally thrown a fork in the bin instead of the sink? That's usually because you're not being present. This isn't exactly the best way to be living. It can be destructive in relationships too because you will be absent from conversations and that never ends well.

The best way to counteract this is to learn to be present, which is a lot easier than it sounds. You don't need to meditate in an isolated mountain for 10 years. You don't have to sit cross legged on the floor saying ohmmmmm.

Just follow these simple instructions below.

In fact, do it right now as you read this. At any point during the exercise, feel free to close your eyes if it helps you focus.

Sit down and get comfortable, you can lay down too but try not to fall asleep. Take a deep breath in through your nose, followed by a deep breath out through your mouth. Repeat that deep breath 5-10 times. Nice and slow. After a few repetitions, you can let your breathing go back to normal. With your eyes open, keep a soft focus on your surroundings. Be aware of your surroundings without focusing on anything in particular. Just a soft. focus. Feel the weight of your body on the surface beneath you. That feeling of gravity and the feeling of touch. Your clothes on your skin. Your feet on the floor. Just be aware of it. Now think about what you can hear. Maybe the sound of cars driving past. People talking. Birds chirping. The wind. Really focus on any sound you can hear. Count how many things you can hear. Now focus on what you can smell. Don't worry if you can't particularly smell anything, just be aware of scent if it arises. Now back to your breath, repeat the 5-10 deep breaths we started with.

How did that feel?

That's very similar to what I do in mediation when I use the Headspace app. What people don't know about meditation is that you don't have to be in a quiet, silent room to do it. You can follow that exact practice on the London underground, in a busy street, at a party, literally anywhere. Meditation is not about calming the environment, it's about calming the mind, which can be achieved in any circumstance. Sorry I'm getting side tracked again. BEING PRESENT. That's what I was talking about.

Being present is about living in the here and now. What does that mean exactly? It means checking in with your senses about what is happening right now. Notice how I took you through sight, touch, sound, scent and your breathing? That little exercise (meditation) forces you to focus on the here and now, making you present. While you're present, your mind won't be able to focus on the future so it will relieve you of stress and anxiety.

When we're burning out and busy with work, it is easy to be absent, rather than present. We might come home from work exhausted and not really be there when speaking with our loved ones. I know it can be hard when you have a rough day at work, but doing that exercise and checking in with your senses will make you present and can ease your mind and body.

Coping Mechanisms

Here is a list of coping mechanisms for burning out. I have included some links and I tried to find a variety of things so hopefully anyone in need of this can find their fix. If you want to rest from doing intense work, try to set time aside to try one of these.

Ask for help. Whether you're a student, employee or anything else. Ask your institution, your company or your loved ones for help. If you're struggling with your workload or just life in general, reach out. Just talking about your issues can begin to solve them. We can only accomplish so much on our own. This quote comes to mind:

A problem shared is a problem halved.

Cleaning.

I do this on a daily basis purely for the mental satisfaction.

Cooking.

Do a puzzle (jigsaw).

My sisters recently completed a 1,000 piece jigsaw, I gave it a go and it's an underrated activity. I've just ordered my own!

Doodle.

Pen. Paper. Draw anything. Don't even draw just do random squiggles.

Go for a run.

Listen to music.

Meditate.

Headspace offers 10 free meditations - sign up here - people with Spotify premium, sign up here to get Headspace premium for FREE.

Mindful colouring.

I bought an adult colouring book a year ago and whenever I colour in something, my brain almost switches off, it really is therapeutic and I don't understand why we all stop colouring after the age of 6. This is where I bought mine from.

Read.

Just make sure you're reading something you want to read. Getting lost in a book is the best feeling. Here is one of my favourite fiction books, it's a psychological thriller for anyone interested.

Sing.

You don't even have to be good, as long as it lets you relax.

Take a walk (preferably outdoors)

Take a nap.

When your phone is dying, you put it on charge. Do the same with your body. Have a nap and recharge.

Video games.

I haven't touched my PS4 in a while, but whenever I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed it does a good job of taking my mind off things. Also a good way to connect with distant friends.

Watch cinematic videos.

Since I got into videography I watch a lot of these videos. They're so satisfying to watch and keep you engaged the entire time. Here is my personal favourite.

Yoga.

This is good for the mind and body. Here is a good video for beginners - I do this before most workouts.

Ideally you want to find an activity that relaxes you. Then you just need to make the time for it each day, even as little as 10 minutes of a mindfulness activity a day can have a big impact.

Making time

This is a little insight from The Tim Ferris Show podcast's episode with Hugh Jackman on how to make time for the things you love.

Every morning, Hugh Jackman and his wife wake up 30 minutes before their usual waking time. They make tea and bring it back to bed. They read a book together. For 15 minutes Hugh reads to his wife, then for the second 15 minutes she reads to him. This guarantees their quality time every day, regardless of how busy the day gets. I think this is a nice and simple way to make a little extra time for the things you love.

I don't have a wife so I use this same approach for some me time every morning, before I turn my phone on or speak to anyone. If you’re feeling a little overwhelmed, use this strategy to make time for a relaxing activity in the morning. Having a relaxed start to the day will set the tone for a good day.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

Insights the week:

About the Author:

Daanish is a Biomedical Science Graduate and a Medical Student working as a Tutor.

You can find him on 📽️YouTube, 🐦Twitter, 📸Instagram and 🤓LinkedIn.

If you liked this edition, consider sharing it with someone who might like it.

My First YouTube Video: