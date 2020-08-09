Hi! Welcome to another edition of Daanish Writes, the weekly newsletter where I share ideas about personal growth, life design and my thoughts.

This week we're talking about: 1) Comfort zones and 2) Confidence.

As usual I begin with my intentions: I intend to show you how you can become more confident and to help you build the courage to step outside your comfort zone by introducing you to the circle.

The Circle

If I say the word comfort, words like ease, relaxed and calm come to mind.

If I say discomfort, words like anxiety, distress and panic come to mind.

When you feel comfort, you're inside your comfort zone.

When you feel discomfort, you're outside your comfort zone. I call this the danger zone.

Think of your comfort zone as a circle, where the edge of the circle is the barrier between comfort and discomfort.

If you step outside of your comfort zone and into the danger zone, you'll find that you are uncomfortable in the situation at hand. Be it talking to an attractive person, public speaking or asking a stranger for directions, we all perceive scenarios like these with different levels of comfort.

It's a good idea to know what your circle looks like, because we are all different.

Story time: I remember when I was 4, my parents, who were part of my comfort zone, would drop me off to school and leave me with other students and teachers. In the beginning I used to cry when they left. I was physically dropped outside of my comfort zone and I did not like it to say the least. Over time however, I got used to being at school and away from home - My comfort zone expanded and started to include my school.

This is what happens in life. We start out with a tiny comfort zone circle containing just our parents, then our siblings, our home and so on. Think about how new-born babies are comfortable with their mothers. When you hold a baby and he/she begins to cry, you give them back to the mother. That's because with the mother the child is in it's comfort zone. As we get older, with time and experience, our comfort zone expands.

When you are in the danger zone, your primal panic response kicks in, it signals danger because it doesn't like the feeling of unfamiliarity. You start to sweat. You feel sick. That's your body responding to the discomfort and signalling danger. With practice you can overcome that feeling.

The more time you spend outside your comfort zone, the more comfortable you become with the situation. As you do this with uncomfortable situations, you slowly begin to expand your comfort zone. You expand your circle.

Confidence

Expanding your comfort zone is basically building confidence in a particular domain.

If you are uncomfortable with public speaking and you give 100 talks, you will get used to that situation. This expands your comfort zone so it covers whatever you are trying to do (public speaking in this case) and this in turn builds your confidence in public speaking (this it the particular domain I mentioned.)

See how the two are linked?

Note this: No one is born confident, we each have our own comfort zones, the difference is what exactly each of us is comfortable with doing. Some people have a thing for performance and have no problem being at centre stage, others do not. That doesn't mean that some people are born confident, it just means their comfort zones are different. I say this because when we use the narrative that she was born confident, we make out that confidence is something you are born with, when in reality it is something anyone can develop.

I have some good news and bad news regarding this topic.

The bad news is we all have some situations where we don't feel that confident or comfortable. The good news is that you can change that.

We do this by using comfort challenges to expand our comfort zones. They will help you become more confident and comfortable in situations that you once found of discomfort.

Comfort Challenges

I was listening to this episode of my favourite podcast earlier this week when I heard one of the guests talking about comfort challenges. These are basically little challenges you can do in life that are slightly outside your usual comfort zone. The idea is that you do these comfort challenges to become comfortable with discomfort. Once you practice this, you won't find it as daunting to step outside of your comfort zone in the future. Think of it like swimming, you start off practising in the shallow end and work your way up to the deep end. The shallow end is the region just outside your comfort zone. Once you get used to that you'll build the courage to step even further out.

Here is a brief list of some challenges:

When you order your next coffee, ask for 10% off.

Make eye contact with people and don't break it until they do. - If you get confronted, just say Oh sorry I thought you were someone I knew.

For the next two days, do as all good two-year-olds do and say “no” to all requests. Don’t be selective. Refuse to do all things that won’t get you immediately fired. Be selfish. The objective isn’t an outcome—in this case, eliminating just those things that waste time—but the process: getting comfortable with saying “no.”

Go into a Starbucks and lay down on the floor for 5 minutes. - This one is a bit extreme but a part of me really wants to try this.

I didn't think of these. You can read about these in a bit more depth here. There are plenty more in Tim Ferris' book 'The 4 Hour Work Week' in the chapter titled 'Comfort Challenges.' It doesn't really matter what you do, as long as it's something outside of your comfort zone.

Earlier this week I was at the gym and I saw some guys doing pull ups like it was nothing, I was really impressed. If someone compliments me on an exercise it makes me happy, so I thought I'd do the same. But when I approached them I chickened out, it was outside my comfort zone. Then this newsletter came to mind and I turned around and did it.

What happened?

They smiled, I smiled and now whenever I see them in the gym we give the nod of approval. Making that little comment has slightly increased my confidence in talking to strangers now.

On that note, increasing confidence is like lifting weights. Let's take the bench press for example. If I never practice this exercise, I will never get better at it. If I do practice, over time I will be able to add more weight and resistance.

The same principle applies with confidence and comfort zones. If you spend your entire life locked inside your comfort zone, you will never build the courage to step outside of it. On the contrary, if you practice doing these little comfort challenges, you will slowly expand your circle, increasing your confidence as well as your comfort zone.

Take the leap

I was thinking about this whole comfort zone thing and my experience with it all. I consider myself fairly confident, I like to take on challenges and step outside my comfort zone. When I'm in the danger zone I get a rush of adrenaline and I LOVE that sh*t. Remember the game dares? That game is actually a perfect fit for getting used to the danger zone. Thinking back now, whenever I played that as a child, I enjoyed doing daring things to push my limits, but I wasn't aware of this whole circle thing, I was just a boy having fun. I think my so called confidence these days is a result of all the time I spent in the danger zone as a child.

That doesn't mean I have no fear. Hell no. I still feel anxious. I still feel sick before speaking in public or going on a big roller-coaster or sending a risky text. I just have more courage to take the leap now than I used to. I think I've internalised that in the broad scheme of things, we worry too much about things outside our comfort zone, they're really not that bad once you do them.

Even recently I have taken a few leaps. Starting this newsletter was outside my comfort zone, uploading my first YouTube video was REALLY scary too (more videos coming soon btw). There is one thing I have learnt from taking these leaps though. This quote summarises my lesson:

If it scares and excites you at the same time, it might be a good thing to try.

Of all the things I have done outside my comfort zone, I don't really regret not doing them, but of all the things I chickened out of, I regret a lot. I look back and think damn, I wish I had the courage to do that. Since I started this newsletter and posting things online, I have made plenty of new friends, sparked intellectual conversations and experienced a lot of personal growth. I urge all of you reading to make a conscious effort to try at least 1 thing outside of your comfort zone each day this week and see how you feel by the end of the week. It's really liberating and something I always say to myself afterwards is, "That wasn't so bad."

Today could be the day you look back at in 5, 10 or 20 years and say "The decisions I made that day are what got me here today."

Most, if not all of the best decisions ever made were outside the comfort zone. Take the leap.

It's all in your head

You know how anything outside your comfort zone can seem really scary in your head? Well that's exactly it. It's in your head. The sooner you can realise that it's just your brain tricking you into not doing something, the sooner you can start to live more care free.

There's a talk I listened to once by Will Smith, you can watch it here. It's really good.

He talks about fear which is exactly what we feel with anything outside our comfort zone. In short, he talks about going skydiving. The night before he says he couldn't get to sleep because he was nervous - Like anyone would be when jumping out of a plane. Up until the moment he was about to jump out of the plane, he said he felt excruciating fear and anxiety about the jump. During the car journey. In bed the night before. Right up until the second he jumped out. As he jumped out he says the fear just dissolved.

Why were you scared in your bed the night before? What do you need that fear for? Why were you scared in the car? Fear of what? You're nowhere near the airplane. In everything up until you're stood on the edge of the plane, there's no actual reason to be scared, it only just ruins your day!

He realised that the only time he should be worrying was when he was falling from the sky. All the time he spent the night before and in the build up worrying and feeling fear was...pointless. He wasn't in danger, he was laid in bed safe, in the car safe.

I like this approach to fear. Why worry about something that isn't even happening?

The point of maximum danger is the point of minimal fear.

When you're deep in the danger zone, this applies. Once you've done the thing you were so scared of, it doesn't really phase you any more. You find that it wasn't the act of skydiving or whatever that you were scared of, it was the internal dialogue and worry that was causing the stress. Nothing is as bad as it seems when stepping outside of your comfort zone.

On the other side of maximum fear are the best things in life.

The reason we are so scared of the danger zone is because our primal panic response thinks we are in genuine danger. Once you have done the thing and you're just living life afterwards, there's nothing to be scared of any more. That worrying thought, the what if, is gone.

Personal Growth

I love this flow chart above. It perfectly illustrates this whole concept of comfort zones, confidence, fear and growth. I hope this post can inspire you to push past your limits and embrace your fears in the pursuit of growth.

Side note: Since I'm writing about comfort zones and building confidence, I thought I'd lead by example so I recorded a video of myself and uploaded it to my Instagram story (@daanish.dm) talking about this week's post. Normally I just screenshot my favourite parts and share those but I always want to just talk about it myself. It makes me nervous just thinking about it but I'm sure it's not as bad as I think it is. I'm typing this a day before it's release but I'm not going to let the fear of doing this ruin my sleep tonight.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

✏️Insights of the week:

💬QUOTE: This is about regret. I like this viewpoint because it stops me from getting down about bad decisions.

Q: Do yo have any regrets in life? A: I find that unproductive. It's a parlour game. What is there to regret? I made the decisions given the circumstances, given the knowledge I was able to obtain at the time, and I picked the choice that would give me the greatest latitude if it should fail, to find another way out. What's finished is done. Presented with the same problem, with that same knowledge, me at that age, that was what I would do.

📺 TV SHOW: I've been watching Money Heist on Netflix a bit too much this past week and it is AMAZING. I'm quite late to the party, but if you haven't seen it and you're a fan of heist, action and detective-type things give it a watch, you won't be disappointed. Bella Ciao.

🗣️ VOICE DUBBING: I've had this conversation with a few friends over the last week and I just want to share my opinion. Money Heist is a Spanish TV show so unless you understand Spanish you'll need subtitles. There is also the option to watch with English dubs. I think it is a crime to watch a movie or TV show in anything other than the original language. The cast who are in the show were there on set. They really got to know their characters, they felt the raw emotion in each scene and not only did they show that in the way they speak, they were physically acting too. Now if you watch something with an English voice over, for starters the lips don't even line up. Also, the people recording these voices are just sat in a studio with a microphone reading off a script. They can never deliver the same level of emotion as the real actors. That is why I think all movies and TV shows should be watched with the original sound. Rant over.

👁️INSIGHT: Listen and Silent are written with the same letters. Weird right? Did you just go back and check? I did the first time too. I just thought that was cool.

About the Author:

Daanish is a Biomedical Science Graduate and a Medical Student working as a Tutor.

You can find him on 📽️YouTube, 🐦Twitter, 📸Instagram and 🤓LinkedIn.

