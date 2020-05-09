Hey there!

Welcome to my weekly newsletter. I'll be posting an issue here every Sunday.

The Short Version

I want this newsletter to be an educational, informal and easy read. I'll be sharing my thoughts on Self-Development, Life Design, Medicine and Psychology.

The Long Version

I want to write about things that I have learnt/read that I think are worth sharing. Most content will link to the list above.

When I start university (October 2020) I'll be documenting my life as a Medical Student (Maybe here, maybe on YouTube, I’m still deciding) but as of now, I’ll focus more on the Self-Development side of things.

I'd also like to build a community of like-minded people, so if you want to discuss something further or just have a chat, feel free to reach out - I love making new friends.

Above all, I'd like to help people and I hope someone out there will read my newsletter and find it somewhat beneficial to their life.

At the end of each newsletter there will be a ‘Insight Of The Week’ section which will include:

Book recommendations

Podcast recommendations

Anything interesting things I’ve read or learnt during the week

I’m new to this so bare with me while I find my footing 😅

