This week we're talking about: 1) Decision Making and 2) Lessons I have learnt.

Life Update 2.0

(If you're short on time, scroll down to the summary of this little update)

Hey everyone.

Last week I gave a little life update about starting university and how I want to take things forward with this newsletter. I said that I wanted to make it shorter and start a blog on the side for more long-form essay type posts.

Well...I've had a change of heart. I'm taking a complete U-turn on what I said.

I made the wrong decision. I was wrong and that's okay. I'm sharing this with you all because I feel like I might get mistaken as someone who 'Has his sh*t together.' - I'm not. I'm still figuring all of this out, just as much as anyone else is with life.

It is currently 00:11 on Monday, I should be sleeping but I couldn't not get these thoughts out of my head. So here I am, sitting in the dark with my back-lit keyboard writing yet another newsletter.

(A word of advice here, if you are ever up late at night thinking about something, tying or writing out your thoughts is one of the most therapeutic ways to free up your mind. Try it out - this is why I journal, write this newsletter and leave long captions on my Instagram posts)

I love writing.

I love doing this. I'm giving up sleep for this and I don't regret it one bit. If I enjoy doing something this much, why would I stop? Who said I can't keep this up alongside YouTube and university life?

When I come across something challenging in life, my usual response is "How hard can it be?"

That's how I've decided to approach this. I will continue delivering the same type of newsletter I have been doing in the past 18 weeks and it's going to be easy - I'm speaking this into existence.

I'm not one for excuses, but I do believe in the power of influence. I also think when things go wrong, like the decision I made, it's important to reflect, look back and think about why that happened.

Last week I did a lot of travelling (a London day trip), I was fasting on the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), I edited an IGTV video (2-3 hours), I worked on my next YouTube video and I didn't have the greatest sleep. It's fair to say I wasn't in the best physical state or mental frame of mind to be making big decisions like this. I was also overworked by the time it came to doing the newsletter. All those external factors piled up and made me think that I should just keep the posts short.

In reality, it was just a one-off lazy weekend. I know for sure when I go back to studying I'll be absolutely fine doing this on a weekly basis.

So in summary here's what's happening:

This newsletter is staying the same length it always has been - the only change is that I'm going to add more of a personal touch, like I have above.

I will give more time to my YouTube channel - I'll admit I've just been lazy with it, it's time for some public accountability. New video out today. Note to self: Daanish I swear to god don't you dare remove this from the newsletter. Link it here by the time this goes live. - A note for anyone reading this on Sunday. My laptop is struggling to export the video so if there isn’t a second video on my channel, know it’s coming soon (within 24 hours).

I will still be starting a blog in the near future. The posts on this newsletter are around 1,500-3,000 words long, but I really want to expand on some of the ideas and write in the 5,000-10,000 word range.

Anyway, back to today’s topic of Decision Making.

As usual I begin with my intentions: My intentions are to be transparent and to take you through my real life example of decision making. I hope you can use my lessons to avoid making mistakes and make better decisions for yourself.

This is me typing up this newsletter.

Lesson Learnt

Here are the main take-away lessons I have from this experience of decision making.

1. Intentions

Let's do this in chronological order. You have a decision to make. Start by outlining your intentions.

What do you want from the outcome of this decision?

In my example, I wanted to 1) Give more time to YouTube, 2) Continue my weekly newsletter, 3) Start a blog, 4) Provide value across all platforms.

So there you have my intentions. Now use those as a checklist when making a decision. If your decision ticks them all off, you should be good to go.

2. Avoid Influence - Do it twice

When you make a decision, especially an important one, you need to make sure you're not letting external factors influence your decision. My method of avoiding this is by making the decision twice.

First: When you originally think about the dilemma.

Second: Depending how much time you have, wait a day, a week, or a month after and repeat the decision making process. The longer you can wait the better. Here's why:

If you wait a week or 2 before re-evaluating your decision, chances are your immediate environment, your physical and mental state of mind and body will have changed. If there was anything clouding your mind the first time, it should have gone by now, so you can make a less influenced decision.

If you make the same decision the second time around, that's a sign you made the right decision. If you changed your mind, like I did in the example above, re-think your decision.

3. Review

After the decision is made, let it marinate, then review it in the near future. It's a good idea to refer back to your intentions at this point to keep yourself on the right track.

When you buy a new pair of trainers, they might look nice on the shop wall, but you need to try and test them to see if they fit. Do they match your outfits? Are they durable for your lifestyle? Similarly with decisions we make, you will never know if it fits your life until you have tried and tested it.

Wait a few weeks after making a firm decision and review how it's going. If it's a new job, check in with yourself in the near future. I for one will be doing this over the first few weeks of university. I do believe I have made the right decision, but as I start studying I might tinker things a little to make this whole thing more sustainable.

4. Make the decision yourself

Asking others for their advice and viewpoint is fine and I encourage that. In fact I did that myself, but when it comes down to making the concrete decision, do this alone.

Ultimately, you are the one who will be living the decision. You will be the one facing the consequences. It is your life at stake, not anyone else's. You should be doing things for you before you do them for anyone else. Don't live a life trying to make others happy, it's a recipe for disaster.

Do what makes you happy.

When I changed my newsletter last week and posted it, something inside me didn't feel right. I thought about what would make me happy and I can tell you right now, as it is 01:24, writing these longer posts makes me happy.

They refine my thinking. It's like therapy for me. Every time I start a newsletter I end up adding 3-4 more ideas to my idea bank. In a few minutes I'm going to scroll up this notion page and have a read of my work so far. I look forward to that part. 76 minutes ago I had a blank document. Now I have 1,294 words and counting.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

✏️Insights of the week:

💬QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

Working more doesn't necessarily mean getting more done. Sometimes people use the number of hours they work as a signal to show they're hard working but it's possible they're just not working efficiently.

University is right around the corner - this is a reminder to work smart not hard. Strive for efficiency, ask yourself, 'How can I get this task done to a good standard of quality in a short amount of time?'

👁️INSIGHT: Make time for important people in your life. I'm moving to Aberdeen next week. I'll be quite a way away from my friends and family, so in the last few weeks I made the time to go and see everyone once or twice before I go.

Back in January I was meant to see my friends and I ended up delaying until March, then lock-down happened. I didn't see them for 6 months, all because I wasn't making the time.

I think the whole lock-down period taught me the value of the interactions we have with our loved ones that we would normally take for granted. Now I make sure I see those close to me on a regular basis, and so should you.

Is there someone who always says 'We should do something!' to you?

Call them. Make plans. Make the time. You never know when another pandemic will strike.

🎙️PODCAST: I listened to Episode 88 of The Knowledge Project with Derek Sivers this week. There are too many insights from this one episode to compile into one insight, so here is the tagline from the podcast:

We discuss the benefits to being naïve to the ways of the world, how to decide what to work on, who to spend your life with, delegation, the value of execution over ideas, mental models and the biggest mistake he’s ever made.

📚 BOOK: I just finished The 4 Agreements and it was genuinely the best book I have ever read. I think mainly because it's just so applicable to my life right now and the author seamlessly put my thoughts into words. I would highly recommend this book, I'm currently working on writing up the insights from this book so you can wait for that too. It's a very short book, packed with wisdom and written in simple English.

📖CURRENTLY READING: The 5 Love Languages - I recently finished Hold Me Tight and this book was recommended alongside it. As a big fan of RomComs, these books are giving me a much better understanding of relationships. I wish they taught this stuff in schools.

