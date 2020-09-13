Hi! Welcome to another edition of Daanish Writes, the weekly newsletter where I share ideas about personal growth, life design and my thoughts.

This week we're talking about: 1) Life Design and 2) Finding your fit.

Life design is one of my favourite things to read about. I'm quite obsessed with designing my life to be the best it can be. I strive for my version of an ideal life filled with joy.

I'll come back to this in a second, just keep reading.

There are people who are dubbed as being 'naturally gifted' or being 'fast learners', I think although this might seem true, that isn't the case. Take a look at this example, it'll make my point clear.

There is no such thing as a fast learner. It's just that the learning style is suited better to those labelled "fast learners."

There are 2 students, Student A and B. Both students are taking algebra class in school, they're both beginners to this topic and both have the same teacher.

Student A takes one week to learn algebra. Student B takes three weeks to learn algebra, having had the exact same classes as Student A.

People would say that Student A is a faster learner but that's simply not true.

What is true is that the learning style was suited better to Student A. If person B was given different teaching methods, perhaps they would have learnt algebra in a week too.

The point I'm trying to get across is that to excel, you need to find what works for you specifically. In schools there is always that one student who just gets everything the first time around and they often get labelled as naturally gifted. I think they are just suited to more teaching styles than the average person.

In this example I talked about studying, but that's not the focal point of this newsletter. It is more about the concept of finding what works for you across all domains in life.

As usual I begin with my intentions: I hope this newsletter can 1) Make you more aware of the subconscious search for finding your fit, 2) Show you how prevalent this framework is in day-to-day life and 3) Influence you to find your fit.

There is no one rule fits all.

The example I gave above is related to studying, but this can apply to almost anything.

Let's say you're looking for a workout plan for yourself. You can't simply do a google search or follow any YouTuber and expect it to work for you.

You need to find your fit.

You would need something that suits your metabolism, your body type, your flexibility, your fitness level, your interest and budget.

What if you were choosing a diet plan? Once again you need to find something that works for you. It's no good copying your neighbour's or your friend's routine, that may have worked for them but that doesn't mean it'll work for you.

In today's day and age we are overwhelmed with choice. At first that might not seem like a bad thing, but it can be problematic when we have too much choice.

It becomes significantly harder to make the right or the best choice. To add to the problem there is an abundance of false information out there too. Adverts trying to sell you something which is said to 'GIVE THE BEST RESULTS' when that is far from the truth.

When it comes to the important decisions in life, choosing a career, deciding what to do with your free time, choosing a hobby, how do you find your fit?

That's what this week's post is about.

The Quick Fix

Sorry, that heading was a little misleading but, there isn't a quick fix.

The truth is that when you're looking for something that is ideal for you, it takes time.

Don't get bogged down by this though. I think this whole search for clarity and finding your fit is where the fun lies.

Think of your life as a journey. Of course you are trying to reach a destination where everything is ideal. That is the destination. The ideal job. The ideal partner. The ideal pass time. The ideal location. Get the picture?

If you were born in the destination and didn't have to search for anything, it wouldn't be as fulfilling.

Although the journey is fun, we do want to reach the destination in good time.

What I'm going to tell you in this newsletter should help you shorten that time period.

Experiment

Life in itself is a giant trial and error experiment. Of course this wouldn't be a newsletter of mine without a good old analogy.

Finding your fit is like finding your favourite food.

You try lots of different things as you venture out and explore the world of food.

Some things you like.

Some you don't.

What you do is you build a mental database of all the foods you have tried in your hippocampus (where memories are stored).

The more you try, the better you get to know yourself.

I don't like baby squid, it's slippery and too chewy for my liking, if I see something of similar texture then although I do still try it, I have a thought that I probably won't like this.

Take this analogy and apply it to life. When you're looking to find your fit in some area of life, try different things. See what you like and what you don't like and slowly you will build a better picture of what you're looking for. Then over time when you come across your baby squid, you will know not to waste time on it.

Experiment with life. See what fits and what does not.

Do you want to be a chef? Try cooking. Didn't like it? Cool, move on, try the next thing. Didn't like that? Cool, repeat the process.

Trial and error.

Use Initiative

Okay that analogy was super simplified. It's obviously not as easy as just trying everything out there. You can't try being the president or try being a neurosurgeon. So what do you do?

If you can't try the thing out first-hand, try it out second-hand. Find someone who has already done or is doing what you want to do. Speak to people at different stages of the thing, beginners, intermediates and the highly experienced - this gives you a bigger data set and a less biased view of the thing.

Use your initiative.

I want to be a doctor. I can't just stroll into a hospital and try it out. So I did work experience, I shadowed surgeons, GPs, registrars and I didn't just sit and watch. I asked questions. Lots of them.

I didn't stop there. I searched YouTube for 'A day in the life of a Doctor' and other related videos. I watched interviews with doctors. I googled the sh*t out of this career.

These opportunities didn't just present themselves to me. I went out and I searched for them. I met a lecturer at university who worked with medical students. I asked him for a chat. We met up, had coffee, he put me in touch with a surgeon, who offered me work experience. Had I not taken initiative in the first place, I wouldn't have gotten the second hand experience that I did, which ended up with me finding my dream career.

I'll stop talking about me now, but do you get the picture? Without taking initiative, making a move, you don't get anywhere. But believe me, if you get up and start searching for answers, sooner or later you will find them. Doors that didn't even exist before will appear and welcome you in.

Taking initiative and going above and beyond is pivotal to the find your fit framework. Bare in mind this is the search for your ideal.

Don't expect something that good to come easy.

Application

Here are areas of life where the find your fit framework has worked for me. I think the following sections are relevant to anyone. I hope this can illustrate the framework better.

Exercise

I don't like that when people think of exercise, they immediately think of the gym and lifting weights. This puts people off exercising because the gym isn't fun for everyone. I go to the gym, but after my first 6 months I got bored, just doing the same things over and over became tedious.

So I went out to try different things, I was looking to find my fit, in the exercise domain of life.

I tried:

Calisthenics - I followed Chris Heria and THENX on YouTube.

Gymnastics - I attended a gymnastics club for a few weeks (I googled Gymnastics near me), I met a guy who had been doing it for years and he helped me along. I also binge watched Olympic Athlete Nile Wilson on YouTube.

Body weight fitness - I used this page from Reddit for guidance.

Yoga - I started with this video for beginners.

Running - I started going for morning runs, using the Nike running app for guidance.

Badminton - I played with my brother (I knew I liked this as I had played in school).

Sprinting - I asked a friend who does this (Thanks Phil) and he advised me on how to start.

Kickboxing - I joined an academy for 6 weeks (someone just approached me with a flyer).

Everything in this list is completely different, but they ALL give you a good workout. I found some of these options really fun, now my workout regimen consists of a mix of all the little things I like in this list.

When I go for a run or go to the gym, my main reason these days is purely because it's fun, the exercise and health benefits are just a bonus - I think everyone should approach exercise in this way, life is too short to dislike your form of exercise. Find something you enjoy.

Had I not gone out and tried each of these things, I would have ended up in the gym, doing the same boring routine for years. Remember how I said it takes time to find your fit? It took me 3 years to complete this list and I'm yet to try other sports - Tennis, Squash, CrossFit and more, but I'm enjoying myself in this discovery period.

Diet

If there's ever a place where this find your fit is more relevant, it's in diet.

You can be vegan, vegetarian, eat meat (do we just call that a carnivore idk?). Then you can do intermittent fasting, fasting during daylight hours, eating 3, 4 or 5 meals a day AND you can change the timings of those meals. You can take supplements, vitamins, protein, the list goes on.

The array of choice we have in food is just absurd.

We all have different bodies, different metabolism, different preferences, different taste buds, different weight, height, body fat percentage and so on. Finding your fit here is essential.

I think to find your ideal diet, although you can use guidance from other sources, ultimately it comes down to trial and error.

Leisure

Everyone has fun in their own way, I noticed this at university where the common way of having fun seemed to be partying and late nights - part of the classic 'university lifestyle'. I always felt a bit odd because this wasn't my way of fun, but I didn't know what else to suggest.

Fast forward 3 years over which I tried different things - Chilling in cafes, Escape Rooms, Board games (the Articulate type), card games (Mafia, Black Jack), group sports, trampoline parks, mini golf etc. Now I have found an abundance of activities that I enjoy doing with friends.

I do like my alone time too. But once again I had to trial and error to find what I enjoyed.

Back when I was a kid I just spent hours on the PS4. Nowadays I forget I even have a PS4. More recently I have tried reading, writing (this newsletter), making videos (for YouTube) and photography and these have now become my primary leisure activities.

As you can see, just by trying new things you will eventually stumble across things that you really enjoy, this is the essence of finding your fit.

Honourable Mentions

I could sit and write about anything but I'm sure it's clear by now. Finding your fit is something we do in every area of life but we do it subconsciously. If we intentionally try things with the end goal of finding what is ideal, we can start spending our time doing more enjoyable things. I wanted to briefly mention a few areas of life where this is relevant:

Friends - We meet people, decide if we like them or not, then choose who to keep in our lives. We find our fit with friends.

Movies/TV shows - We watch movies and build a picture of the type of things we like to watch. On Netflix they have a 'based on what you watch' section - this is Netflix finding your fit for you.

Clothes - You try different clothes on and see what you like. In this case you are literally finding your fit.

Music - You listen to different artists and genres, deciding what you like and dislike until you find your fit.

Studying - Some people type notes, some write notes, some make flash cards, some draw pictures, some listen to voice recordings, some learn by teaching and explaining to others. You just need to find your fit and you can only do that by trying all of the above to see what works. I often get asked 'How to revise.' This is how. I try a range of methods and I see what sticks. Do the same.

Find your fit - Summary

1. Don't knock it till you try it.

To me this is a no brainer, try something before forming an opinion about it. Duh? It really surprises me when people say they don't like a certain food but...they have never tried said food???

If you're one of these people, please enlighten me, I'm genuinely interested in the thought process behind this.

When finding your fit, try a sample of everything before writing things off. You can't judge something based off other people's opinions. You need to find out for yourself.

2. Be Patient

Finding your fit takes time. Patience is key. Try to enjoy the process of searching. It's not about the end result, it's about the journey. I always remind myself that good things in life don't come easy. They take time, effort and patience. Finding your fit is one of the best feelings, it won't come as easy.

3. Be selfish

Not in a bad way. Remember that when you do things it is you who is living your life. It would make sense to do things that suit you. Not your parents, your friends or spectators.

Granted, this is harder to do depending on your circumstances but when finding your fit, putting yourself first is important.

4. Document the journey

I'm 22 years old, I can barely recall my feelings and emotions from events in the last year, never mind the previous 21 years.

Try this, right now tell me how did you feel on your 10th birthday? What about your 15th? 18th? Can you remember anything in much detail? What about your first day of school?

Your brain is good at coming up with opinions and feelings but it is not good at storing that information. When finding your fit, it's a good idea to journal, make notes or anything of the sort so you can refer back to it. I am a bit biased with this because I LOVE to document things but I promise you won't regret doing it.

I hope this helps you finding your fit :)

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

✏️Insights of the week:

💬QUOTE OF THE WEEK: Ideas and people.

People don't have ideas, ideas have people.

Deep it. This is really interesting, each idea has a collection of people whom with that idea resonates. This quote sort of changed the way I think about ideas now.

👁️ INSIGHT: I moved out to university yesterday, I now live more than 300 miles away from home, but in all honesty, I didn't feel sad or emotional when I left. I know of other students who find it very distressing to move away from home. I was just thinking this week, I wonder why some of us are affected more than others by this. What makes us miss people? I don't know the answer to this but I will be reading up on it and I'll share my findings in the coming weeks.

🎙️ PODCAST: I listened to Part 2 of an episode series from Not Overthinking where the topic was about Taking children seriously.

📖CURRENTLY READING: Still reading The 5 Love Languages but I moved into university this week so I've been really busy and haven't had much time to read.

