This week we're talking about: 1) Meaningfulness and 2) Satisfaction

I said last week that I was going to do a part 2 of my 6 month reflections, but I just looked back at last week's post and I think I covered everything, so I'm continuing on with the blog as normal.

I was recently asked 2 very important questions:

On a scale of 1-10, how meaningful is the work you're currently doing? On a scale of 1-10, how satisfied are you with life right now?

(10 being the very meaningful and extremely satisfied)

These questions stopped me in my tracks. They really made me pause and think deeply about what I'm doing and how life is going right now.

As usual I begin with my intentions: I hope this post gives the reader the same or a deeper level of introspection than it gave me.

To get the most out of this post, answer both questions for yourself. Take your time in doing so, weigh up the different factors affecting the meaningfulness and satisfaction of your life and give an accurate answer. Here are the questions again in case you forgot:

On a scale of 1-10, how meaningful is the work you're currently doing? On a scale of 1-10, how satisfied are you with life right now?

The answers that you give aren't what's important - what's important is how you respond to those answers, which is the core message I want to share today.

Regardless of what number you gave for both questions, you should be able to follow this flow chart below.

Why?

Why did you give the number that you gave? What is it about your current work that makes it 5 or 6 rather than an 8 or 9 on the meaningfulness scale? Is there something missing? What is it? Could you be doing more?

These are the types of questions you need to ask yourself until you get to a concrete answer as to why you chose that number.

The number by itself is of little use, it's just arbitrary. Once you peel away its layers you will find yourself at a very distinct, specific and obvious answer. If that isn't the case, keep digging.

What can you do to +1?

Increasing the meaningfulness and satisfaction of your life is a recipe for happiness. If I offered you more satisfaction and more meaningfulness on a plate, would you not take it?

Now that we have clarified why we chose our numbers, you can begin to think about making change. What change could you bring to +1 to your ratings. Earlier I asked you to think deeply about your numbers, remember the thought process you went through and the different factors that you weighed up? Think back to those, what was it that made you pick your number and not a higher one? And what could you do to achieve that?

A key point in this section is to focus on the things in life that are in your control. If the weather is your issue, there is very little you can do about that - it's out of your control. If someone else like a mean boss at work is the issue, you can't change them either, they are out of your control.

What you can control is yourself, your mindset, your actions, your habits, your thought processes, your opinions and views of the world.

Ask yourself, are you fulfilling your potential? Are you making the most out of the 24 hours in a day? Are you taking care of yourself? Are you good to others? Is there an immediate change you could make that would positively impact your life? It could be something as simple as making your bed or maybe something a bit more complex like a career change.

What would add 1 to your ratings?

What can you do to make that happen?

This is a short step, but it follows on to the next one.

What is required of you to accomplish the things set out in the previous section? If it's a career change, you need to change jobs. If it's to start reading, you need to buy a book.

You are making the jump from IDEA > ACTION.

How can you make that easier?

You just thought of a broad action that would +1 to your ratings. Whether it's changing jobs or buying a book, how can you make doing that easier?

Let me give you an example to help you out. Let's say I decide I want to start exercising in the mornings. That is what will +1 to my ratings.

Starting exercising is quite a broad task, it's not as simple as just starting. There might be obstacles and challenges along the way.

So how can I make it easier? Well, a good place to start is, what's making it so hard?

I snooze my alarm - Set your alarm and leave your phone far from your bed - now you have to get up to turn it off I sleep late, so I struggle to wake up early - Sleep earlier, eat dinner earlier, set a reminder to go to sleep on time and turn off all distractions closer to the time. I feel groggy in the morning - Leave a big glass of water next to your bed so you can drink it when you wake up and wake yourself up. It's effort to get my sportswear out and change into it - Leave out your clothes the night before. It's cold in the morning - Set the heating timer to turn on an hour before you wake up so it's warm. I spend too much time on my phone in bed - Use an alarm clock instead of your phone and keep it out of reach in the morning.

Do you see how I started with "I want to exercise in the mornings" and broke it down into smaller chunks? Look how many little steps I have now which I can actively do to help me get that +1.

We're not quite done yet though.

Take Action

Possibly the most important instruction of them all, to take action.

Doing this flow chart might make you feel good and motivated to make change, but ultimately it's the action that will bring about the change.

This is the downfall of society. Everyone tends to know what they need to do to make improvements, we're just too lazy to take that action - me included.

I hope that was as useful and introspective to you as it was to me.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

✏️Insights of the week:

💬QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

Every day may not be good, but there is something good in every day.

👁️ INSIGHT: There's an app called Your Hour which is designed to combat smartphone addiction. I've been using it to cut down my screen time on unnecessary apps (particularly social media). The app has a little timer in the corner of my screen which times how long I spend on each app - It's a really handy feature and it's seriously been taking effect. Highly recommended (not sponsored).

🎙️PODCAST: I finally listened to the Tim Ferris Show episode with Naval Ravikant and wow. It did not disappoint. If you want a bit of guidance on anything related to mental clarity or entrepreneurship - give it a listen.

This is a new segment of my insights - I'll share a highlight from one of the books I have read each week!

📚 Book Highlight: The 4 Agreements - Don Miguel Ruiz

It is possible. It is possible because I did it, and I am no better than you. No, we are exactly the same. We have the same kind of brain, the same kind of bodies; we are humans. If I was able to break those agreements and create new agreements, then you can do the same. If I can be impeccable with my word, why not you? Just this one agreement can change your whole life. Impeccability of the word can lead you to personal freedom, to huge success and abundance; it can take away all fear and transform it into joy and love.

