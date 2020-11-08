Hi! Welcome to another edition of Daanish Writes, the weekly newsletter where I share ideas about personal growth, life design and my thoughts.

This week we're talking about: 1) The Importance of Focus and 2) How you can achieve it.

I'm the type of person to say yes to everything. I don't like the idea of passing up on something to later find out it could have been a great opportunity, but this isn't the best way to go about things because it can leave you drowning in an endless pile of work.

Since starting medical school it's fair to say that I have less time on my hands for other ventures. Over the last few weeks I've been thinking about what to spend my free time on. In this post I'll share some of the things I'm using to decide what to focus on.

As usual I begin with my intentions: I hope this helps at least 1 reader manage the many things on their to do list with ease.

The Illusion of Time

I hate the phrase 'I don't have time'. I much prefer 'I'm choosing not to give time to this'. So I am the last person who will willingly give up on something because of time constraints. That being said, I think it's time to let go of a few things and focus on a select few activities. One of the first ideas that helped me realise this was 'The Illusion of time' - an idea from Derek Sivers.

He relates time to distance.

We say yes to things in the present because we think we will have more time in the future to do the things that we like.

The similarity between time and distance is that we think we can see what is in the distance, but once we get close up, we realise that it's not quite as we imagined. The same happens with time. So we end up in this endless loop of saying yes to things in the present, thinking we will have more time in the future.

In the future we don't have the preconceived free time, but we think 'I'll have more free time later' and end up saying yes to too many things again. The cycle repeats.

This is the illusion of time - don't let it fool you.

Break out of the cycle and learn to say no. The next section will teach you how.

"HELL YEAH!" OR "NO."

This is a decision making rule taken from Derek Sivers' blog post in 2009 - which is now the title of his latest book.

Basically, the message is this; when you have a decision to make, something you've been asked to do or felt the desire to pursue - ask yourself whether the answer is HELL YEAH, or no. If you don't feel like saying HELL YEAH then the answer is no.

That thing is simply not with your time.

I should mention here, when Derek Sivers talks about this rule, he applies it to business and the work side of life. I think this is a good rule to use in more than just the work side of life. If there's an event happening and you don't feel a HELL YEAH, don't go. Our intuition is usually right about these things.

I think wee should spend more of our time, particularly our free time, doing HELL YEAH activities rather than the yes or no ones.

Just think back to a time where you agreed to something you didn't really want to do, you did it and regretted it afterwards. Now imagine a life where that doesn't happen - that's a pretty fun way to live.

Since I've been living at university alone, I have complete control over my time and my decisions - a rarity these days. I've well and truly been living by the 'HELL YEAH or No' rule for a good month or so and it's great.

Opportunity Cost

A little back story - this part is not relevant to the newsletter so feel free to skip this paragraph if you like. When I was choosing my A levels back in 2014, I was inevitably going to choose Chemistry, Biology and Maths (classic medic subjects), but I needed to choose 4 subjects. Logic would say pick another science since that's what I'm better at, but I hated physics with a passion, so I chose something that I thought would be beneficial in life, economics. That was quite the decision because I learnt so many things in that one year that are still serve me today. Opportunity cost is one of them.

Opportunity Cost: The loss of other alternatives when one alternative is chosen.

Imagine I have £1 and I have the choice between Aero Mint Chocolate and a Snickers bar.

If I buy the snickers bar, then the opportunity cost of that decision is the Aero mint chocolate because that is the loss of alternative when I made my decision.

When you choose one thing from a possible selection of choices, the remaining items become the 'opportunity cost'.

I hope that makes sense. If not, this tweet sums it up nicely:

Opportunity cost is a widely applicable term.

In terms of focus and choosing what to do with your time - every time you make a decision to spend time on X, the opportunity cost is what you could have been doing instead, Y.

If you're not focusing on a select few things, you might be spreading yourself too thin. Every time you go to work on something, the opportunity cost will always be another one of your projects. This isn't much of a problem if you're working on 2-3 things, but if you have involvement in too many places, it can become problematic - the opportunity cost is very high.

The Top Half

Best-selling author Mark Manson did a AMA (Ask Me Anything) on twitter this week and I managed to get an input from him on this topic. (Side note: Twitter is great - my favourite social media platform because if you use it right and follow certain people, you can turn it into a palace of wisdom, also follow me here)

I asked: How do you decide what to focus on when you've got too much on your plate?

I quite like this idea, I think the little diagram I drew (above) explains it nicely but there is one little thing I'd like to add.

Notice how Mark said 'Important to me'. Choosing what is important to you is key because your time and your decisions belong to you. It is you who will pay the opportunity cost and receive the consequences of your own decisions, so you should be the only factor in decision making.

Track Your Time

The following few sentences might visualise how much time has actually passed in our lives.

In the UK the average life expectancy is roughly 81 (according to the quick google search I just did). If you're 20 years old, that's 25% of your life gone.

That sounds crazy to me because I feel like I've barely started and I'm 22.

When you look at life in the broad scheme of things, it's evident we should spend time on the things we want to be doing. The HELL YEAH activities.

That's why cutting out the unnecessary and finding the right thing to focus on, is of paramount importance.

Focus Brings Success

When you focus your attention on less things, the results and progress in those things will become greater. 1 extreme success is better than 100 'almost successes'.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

