H.A.L.T stands for Hungry, Angry, Lonely and Tired.

It's pretty simple. When you feel like something isn't right, like when you're agitated or more sensitive than usual, HALT. Ask yourself if you are hungry, angry, lonely or tired.

If you find that you are feeling one of the 4, you need to fix that and you'll start to feel better.

I've been using this lately and I find that more than often it's one of the 4 that knocks me off balance in day to day life. Using HALT helps me to identify and address the problem quickly.

The HALT acronym is used by addicts. People going through rehab tend to relapse when they experience one of the HALT feelings because it forces them to look for a quick fix - It's far better to fix the real issue with HALT.

It's in human nature to feel agitated when we're hungry, angry, lonely or tired. That's where the term 'Hangry' comes from. We're programmed to desire food, rest, company and calmness. So when one of them is affected, it doesn't feel good. Next time you feel not-so-great, use HALT.

A little update from me

I've been quite laid back with the blog since I started the summer holidays. The transition from uni to home and the lack of forced productivity from my exams being over has carried over into my creative life it seems.

I've spent the last few weeks thinking about how I can get back onto weekly posts - my home life is very different to my university life, with all the added responsibilities and not being fully in control of my time. I think I've managed to find a solution to this so I'll be making up for all the missed posts. I counted 11, so I'll be posting every Sunday and Wednesday for the next 6-8 weeks, then I'll go back to the usual Sunday posts.