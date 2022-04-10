Pho

I’m in the middle of one of my toughest exam seasons to date and I’m surprisingly not hating life. I thought about why that’s the case and I realised it’s partly because I’m doing something that I enjoy, but also because my hobbies keep me sane.

My hobbies are my outlet from this exam season bubble. This blog is a hobby. As I’m sat writing this I’m so hyperfocused on what I’m doing that my mind doesn’t even think once about the studying that needs to be done. Right now I’m just having fun, typing away.

Today I want to remind you of how important (and healthy) it is to keep up your hobbies, regardless of what they are.

I’ve noticed that as people hit their 20s, they often get lost in the pursuit of a career, financial independence and all that other adult-stuff, but somewhere amidst the chase of a good life is a neglected part of you, your inner child.

If you have children around you I’m sure you’re familiar with the fact that all they want to do is play. All. The. Time. It’s beautiful. That’s how life would be if we didn’t have bills to pay and mouthes to feed. But that doesn’t mean we should completely eradicate play from our lives. We all deserve to have play time, even in adult life.

I know many of us struggle to maintain their hobbies in later life. It took a whole pandemic for people to realise that there’s more to life than work. Who knew enjoyment could come before retirement?

Since I moved to Aberdeen I’ve met a lot of new people. One thing I tend to ask everyone is ‘What do you do for fun?’ Although some people are quick to drop their favourite pass time, I noticed that a lot of people speak about their hobbies as things of the past, as if that part of their life has gone.

“I used to read sooo much!” “I used to love playing football.” Then they go on to say how they miss it, but don’t really pick it back up. And I get it.

Once you fall into routine with work, studying and life after 20 you fall into the comfort trap. Becoming comortable makes you oppose change, and the only thing that will bring back your old hobbies and spark the joy you once gained from them is change.

I hope this post reminds you that you can make that change and once you do, you’ll start to enjoy your life even more. Even in the darkest of times (I’m referring to exam season), having a hobby that you can do to escape the stress is so relieving.

Let this be your reminder to restart your lost hobbies.

Until next week, take care.