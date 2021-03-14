What's inside:

Why I quit social media for 2 months

Med-Diaries - Life in Med School

Insights - This weeks podcasts, movies, books and other cool things

YouTube: NEW upload!

Hey guys, welcome back!

It's been a while, but I'm back and I'm ready to start up with the weekly posts once again.

I've had a solid 2 months off all social media and blogging. Today I'm going to share how that experience was, why I did it and why you might want to try something similar.

You probably noticed there's a slightly different structure, a new section to the blog (Med-Diaries, I'll talk more about this later on) but the rest is pretty much the same. Every Sunday, 6pm, as usual.

I QUIT Social Media for 2 Months

I have a sticky relationship with social media. I despise the addictive aspect of it and the fact that it's all centred around sharing the good and hiding the bad. I'm not a fan of the comparative nature and the way it sucks you into the game of likes, followers and engagement. I really wish they'd give you an option to limit your timeline or hide the likes on posts, but that's never going to happen.

As a creator wanting to grow, inspire and connect with others, it makes sense for me to use social media and I try to keep it healthy, but it's HARD. The endless memes and infinite timeline can get me hooked for hours, leaving me with nothing but a big fat hit dopamine, craving more.

As the new year started, I felt like social media and the blog alongside medicine were just taking up too much of my time, leaving very little time to work on me.

Then I came across this video from Faisal Jamshaid (check him out) about quitting social media.

In short, I watched that video and deleted all of my social media apps. I stopped what I was doing unannounced and took some well deserved time out for myself, and it was oh so worth it.

Let's talk about that.

What I Learnt

Photo by Patrick Tomasso

FOMO - Fear Of Missing Out

It's become the norm to be active on socials and it's widely considered alien to be completely social media free. I had this fear when I took my first long break from social media back in 2018 (that was a 10 month break).

When you delete social media it might feel like you'll miss out on the trends, the memes, the news and what your friends are up to.

The truth? You don't.

The way the world is so connected today via WhatsApp and the internet, you never actually miss a thing. In fact it's quite the opposite, it's hard to not be in the loop. If anything major happens it's the talk of the town in every group chat.

Take the Royal Family drama going on right now for instance. I wasn't on any social media, I don't watch the news and I don't even have a TV, but the information still managed to make it's way to me through group chats and YouTube recommendations.

If you think you'll lose touch with your friends you're wrong again. Sure, you won't be able to see the sunsets on their stories or what they had for breakfast, but other than that you don't miss an awful lot - all you have to do is keep in touch.

The beauty of this is that you have no idea what they've been up to...so you just ask. Remember when we used to do that? Hey wubu2? Wuu2?

I find that when I'm not on social media I'm forced to have REAL conversations and catch ups with my friends. Instead of seeing the snaps of their holiday or what they've been doing, you get to hear them tell you in their own words which makes for a much more fun conversation.

Physical Health

Since I stopped social media, I lost that urge to post, check and scroll.

I re-downloaded the apps a few days ago and I forget they're even there. I've gotten so used to just getting on with my day without pausing every now and then to have a quick check and that feels really good for once.

It's weird how inhumane this feels, but it's how we used to live not long ago.

The absence of those intermittent scrolls each day added up to a decent amount of spare time throughout the day. Now don't get me wrong, I wasn't a productivity machine, I did find other ways to procrastinate (mainly YouTube), but nowhere near as much as I had done before.

I managed to read a few books (You'll find out which ones in due course 😉), I started a regular home workout plan (summer prep ofc) and I'm finding the time to cook for myself on most days.

I was really neglecting my diet and physical health before, so it's nice to get all of that back on track.

I didn't do these things all at once though. My life didn't just magically fall into place (and it still hasn't).

I picked up reading over the first 2-3 weeks, then I started working out more frequently over the next month. It wasn't until last week that I felt like I managed to keep a decent routine up for longer than a week, but these things take time.

Mental Clarity

Photo by Maarten Deckers

The best thing about working on yourself physically is that it has a knock on effect mentally. It's important now more than ever to look after your mental health, especially being in this everlasting pandemic.

Taking the time out each day to ensure you do something for yourself is the best way to start. Since my break, every day I set out 1 hour of the day which is for me. Whatever you feel like doing in that hour, you do. Do this every day and make it a habit.

I take my hour in the morning, today I made myself a nice breakfast then I took my cup of tea and went for a walk while the sun was out. Nothing crazy, just vibing with myself. Having that little period to myself is such a nice escape, especially these days when I'm being bombarded with exams every week (more on this in the Med Diary).

Walks

Photo by Thomas Tucker

My favourite thing in the break has been going for walks every day (weather permitting). I live on the top floor of a building with no lift and 8 flights of stairs, so getting outside is an accomplishment in itself.

Walking for as little as 10 minutes a day seriously makes such a difference, if you're reading this and you haven't been outside in a while, go for a walk!

Don't just walk though, keep your head up too and really take a look at what's around you.

I noticed quite early that when I went for walks, I had a habit of holding my phone in my hand. I think with phones, 4G and the ease of access to entertainment, we're so used to being entertained and giving our attention to something, the moment we're FREE we don't know what to do.

When was the last time you queued up for something and didn't pull out your phone?

When you're walking, if your head is down for most of the time, that takes so much away from the potential benefits of the walk.

When I start my walks, I try to count 5 random objects in my sight when I begin. It's a good way to force you to actually look and notice the things around you. I promise when you do this and pay attention, you'll find your mind starting to wander and be free, something we don't do enough.

Do that for 10 minutes and you'll find yourself feeling a lot more centred.

Spending time to just focus on myself has worked wonders for my overall health, physically and mentally. I seriously recommend taking a break, not just from social media, but anything that seems to be draining your energy.

How I'm doing social media now

Going forward I'm going to experiment with taking a week off every now and then to recharge.

I set time limits on all of my addictive apps to 25 minutes per day so I'm physically not able to spend any longer on them.

For the last 2 years I've been keeping quite a positive/educational feed on my socials too so even if I do scroll, I'm seeing useful content.

That's all I have so far on my recipe for a healthy social-media lifestyle, but we'll see how this goes!

Is there anything in your life that you'd like to take a break from? Start small with 1 week and see how it goes. When I started this break I had no idea how long I'd do it for. 2 months felt like a nice turning point for me but that might vary for others, take it one day at a time.

Until next week, take care :)

Med-Diaries

Okay I've been meaning to keep a journal for medicine for a while but I haven't really stuck to it, so I figured if I just add it to my weekly newsletter I'll never forget to do it!

Here's the first weekly insight into my life as a Medical Student!

Since this is the first time I'm doing this I'll just do a bit of background - I'm 23, I'm a Biomedical Science Graduate 🎓 and I'm in my first year of Medical school👨🏾‍⚕️, which is coming to an end in a few weeks.

Date: 25/02/21

We just started our second system of medical school - the 💓Cardiovascular System💓 (CVS).

Cardio = Heart. Vascular = Vessels.

They teach you everything in systems so we started with Respiratory (the lungs, duh) and now we're doing the Heart.

I didn't expect to enjoy the heart as much as I am, I'm more of a neurology guy (I am obsessed with the brain but we don't do brain stuff until 2nd or 3rd year🧠). It's so interesting learning how the heart starts out as a little blob in the embryo and eventually branches out to form all the blood vessels of the body. Learning and memorising all of that information however, not so fun.

That's the hard thing with medicine, usually all of the stuff makes sense, the human body is nice and organised, but when there's HEAPS of information and very little time off to go away and study it, it's a challenge.

In medicine there is no easing into stuff. You are thrown into the deep end with the workload from day 1 and it just carries on, so it's been a long week. We got almost double the content we usually get in a week and it didn't help being such an important topic. 🥴 Anyway, we move. I've been decently productive this week and I'm staying on top of my flashcards (thanks to ANKI).

I'm in the 7th month of medicine (crazy how fast that's gone) and I think I can comfortably say that I've found my best system for taking notes, revising and learning. 😄 I'm working on a YouTube for this.📽️ Idk if any medics read this but YouTube is insanely good for any aspect of the course. You can find a video on literally any topic and since it's been scripted and edited it's almost always easier to understand than the lectures we get. 😍

Something that I noticed this week was that in medicine when you start a new topic, you learn SO MUCH, SO FAST that it's almost impossible to keep up with and it kinda leaves you feeling overwhelmed and like you don't know anything. I felt that this week on Wednesday, but then I realised...it's been 3 days since I started CVS. Of course I don't know anything...it's DAY 3. So there's a little reminder for my future self (and any other students), give yourself time to settle into the work. Whatever is confusing you right now will probably make a lot more sense in a week or so, just keep grinding and you'll get there.👊🏾

Ps. I'm writing this part 2 weeks later and I can confirm, it makes a lot more sense when you give it time.

See you in 7 days! 😊

Insights of the Week

📽️Movie - Divergent, Insurgent, Allegiant (Netflix)

I re-watched this whole series - I love Sci-Fi stuff like this BUT oh my god. They made an Allegiant Part 1 and cancelled Part 2????? Imagine Harry Potter just ended after Deathly Hallows part 1 because they cancelled the second movie?? ON A CLIFF HANGER. So I've bought the books. I'll be reading them from the beginning because I can't leave a story like that unfinished. If you like movies like this then Maze Runner and The Hunger Games are good ones where they didn't decide to cancel the last ones 🙃

I've already mentioned this above but it has to go here. David Goggins is built different. The guy is a machine and reading his story has inspired me to pick myself up at times. Seriously if you need a kick up your backside and lack motivation, it's a must read. If you're into fitness you will definitely enjoy it.

🚶🏾Walks

I've been going for a walk every day for the last few weeks (weather permitting) and it's had such a positive impact on my mental clarity. Just 10 minutes a day while there's a good amount of daylight really boosts your energy and it's just nice to breathe in fresh air. If you've been cooped up inside for a while, try to get out today and make it a habit. Call a friend, stick on a vibey playlist and enjoy the outdoors.

I’m Daanish, I’m a Biomedical Science Graduate and a first year Medic studying in Aberdeen.

I like reading, writing, exercising, anything mindfulness-related and coffee.

If you want to discuss something further, make a friend or just have a chat, please reach out! I love connecting with like-minded people.

You can find me on 📽️YouTube, 🐦Twitter, 📸Instagram and 🤓LinkedIn.

If you liked this post, consider sharing it with someone who might like it, I’d really appreciate it 😊