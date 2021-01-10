Ever since I started this newsletter, I've set out my intentions at the beginning of each one. The reason I do this is because I can get lost in the writing sometimes, so coming back to that intention keeps me from going off topic. It also lets the reader know what they can gain from the post from the get go.

Today's intention is to talk about the importance of intentions, not only in these blog posts but in general life on a macro and micro level (ironic I know). I think implementing intentions into your life can help you live better by giving you more direction and thought about what you’re doing.

This blog isn't the only place where I make intentions. I make intentions in my head all the time and it actually helps me so much:

When I go to the gym I make the intention to burn out the target muscle group so I actually work myself - without intentions I get distracted and sometimes waste my time there.

When I study I make the intention to complete a lecture and focus for the entire duration of it. This stops me from procrastinating (sometimes).

At the beginning of each day I set an intention for that day, usually it’s one thing I really want to accomplish that day. (This is really powerful btw!)

I do this even in a micro level when I'm brushing my teeth, buttering my toast or frying an egg - I try to be aware of what I'm doing by making intentions.

I am going to clean my teeth thoroughly.

I am going to spread the butter evenly across this slice of toast.

I am going to make the most perfect fried egg.

FYI, these days I don't actually say these sentences in my head, but I'm sort of thinking through what I'm doing. I've been doing this for a long time so now it's like second nature to ask myself, 'What am I doing?' from time to time. If you’re starting out with intentions, it helps to literally say the sentence in your head or out loud - that’s why I wrote it out above like that.

When I make little intentions like this, I find myself getting less distracted and it helps me get more things done, to a better standard.

I think a lot of the time when we set out to do something, we have a vague idea of the outcome, rather than a clear intention in mind.

Without a clear intention, when we experience difficulties, emotions, distractions and setbacks, we lose sight of that vague intention and end up lost and distracted.

You can see this visually with the red squiggly line in the picture I drew above.

Yes, you might still end up at the finish line, but you used up a lot more energy along the way, you took more time and your finished product isn't the best it could be.

Not having intentions in mind often leads to procrastination and a less present approach to our daily lives. Not good.

Photo by Paul Skorupskas

Intentions keep you focused on what you set out to do.

It's like outlining the learning objectives before teaching a lesson. You're laying out your intentions for that session. We've seen how effective this can be in teaching and learning, now what if you applied that to your life?

There's a very good book called The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. In there the author talks about Personal Mission Statements. Basically, the way big companies have their company ethos - their core values that they stand by - we should too, on a personal level.

So you write a short page about who you want to be. You summarise your core values and the rules you want to live by every day. You're supposed to read this every morning as a sort of morning affirmation and a reminder for who you want to be and how to carry yourself.

Back when I read this book a few years ago, I sellotaped a piece of paper to my bedroom door handle and wrote on it 'Remember your personal mission statement'. At the time I didn't have one, but I knew that I wanted to be an honest, loving, pleasant individual. By reading that note every time I left my room (since I always saw it on my way out), I made the intention to be that type of person.

This might not seem useful but honestly, on days when I was in a bad mood, sometimes I would read that and it would remind me to smile and be pleasant to others. It made me live better.

If you're looking to re-invent yourself, the personal mission statement and intentions is a good place to start. In 2021, I will be writing my personal mission statement and I plan to have it framed on my wall. I'll write more on this in a future post - subscribe if you don't want to miss it!

Photo by Zach Lucero

I have a few questions for you.

Before you read this blog post, did you set out an intention? To read it attentively and learn from it? Did you find yourself getting distracted at any point? Did you have to re-read any of it because you weren't really paying attention? Even for a few seconds? Can you remember what you just read?

Setting out intentions is one of the smallest and easiest acts to carry out. It requires no more than a little thought, but the benefits of doing such an act are unparalleled.

For me, intentions do the following:

Keep me focused on the task at hand.

Make me work faster and more efficiently.

Bring me to the present moment, so I put more thought into what I'm doing.

Make me more aware.

Reduce my susceptibility to distractions.

There have been times where I lose sight of direction and I realise when it's too late. Making intentions puts a stop to that. Try it out.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

