Self-development and hustle culture can get quite overwhelming, it always seems to require doing some form of work.

"Do this morning ritual"

"Add this to your routine"

"Try this workout plan"

"Follow this diet plan"

It's always about doing more.

Today I'm going to advise you to do the opposite. Instead of trying to do the best thing, try to avoid doing the worst thing.

Success is largely failures you avoid.

Health is the injuries you don't sustain (wear a mask).

Wealth is purchases you don't make .

Happiness is objects you don't desire.

Peace of mind is conflict in which you don't engage.

Diet is the bad food you don't eat.

Avoid the bad to protect the good.

✏️Insights of the week:

💬QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one. - George R R. Martin

If you haven't started reading yet, what are you waiting for?

👁️INSIGHT: Humans are like talking plants. We need water and sunlight just like plants do. Back in my final year I started a morning ritual of going for a walk at sunrise with my bottle of water. (I was big on #health lol).

I can tell you from experience that sunlight will boost your energy, your mood and it will take away that tiredness feeling you have every morning.

Our body clocks work with sunlight, if you get used to having DIRECT sunlight every morning on your skin, you brain will think 'Ah sunlight, this must mean the day has started. Let's wake this body up'.

Side note: Just because it's cloudy or dull, that doesn't mean it won't have an effect. Just 5 minutes outside each morning will work wonders. Don't believe me? Try it for 1 week and see for yourself.

📖CURRENTLY READING:The 4 Agreements - I'm about 40% into this book. So far I can tell you this:

It is such a simple but powerful message. It's an easy read with plenty of every day examples that are very relatable. The message is quite synonymous with most ancient religion's core teachings - I like this because these teachings have been around for so long yet they remain the elite ways of life.

