Life Maintenance Series

This is a new series that I am starting on my newsletter. Every few weeks I will introduce a different method of life maintenance that I practice and think would be beneficial to other people. This week I am talking about the Weekly Review.

In the future you can expect posts about how I use a Calendar, a To-Do List, a Habit Tracker and more.

Intentions

To share how and why I do a weekly review. This is something I started during lock down and it has helped me to keep my life in check during a period of significant change. It's proven to be useful so I plan to continue doing this after. My intention with this post is simply to share my weekly review method with you. I hope this post can help you to:

Adopt this system into your own life

Design your own weekly/monthly review system

Be more aware of the areas of your life you might be neglecting

Learn something

Ultimately, what you do with this information is up to you, but these are a few potential outcomes that I think would be nice.

The Pillars Of Life

Think of 'Life' as a ceiling with pillars holding it up.

If one pillar is weak or broken, the ceiling might still stand but if more of the pillars are break, the whole thing collapses.

In my system you split your life into pillars - these are the parts of life that matter to you the most. That is really important. Your weekly review needs to be personal to you. There are no right or wrong answers for what you choose. Below I have listed my own 11 pillars, this might give you an idea of what I mean.

Diet

Exercise

Finances

Leisure Time

Mental Health

Reading

Relationships

Religion

Sleep

Study (University)

Work (Job)

NB: Just to clarify. My pillars are listed above in alphabetical order because I don't place a different value on each pillar (and I love order). If I number them 1 to 11 then the 11th pillar will most likely get neglected. So I wouldn't advise doing that.

Basically, the goal is to optimise those areas of your life. You want to improve in each one. The weekly review acts as a reminder for you to check in with each pillar every week. This stops you from going endless weeks or even months without doing something about a certain pillar. When you look at each pillar in isolation, it becomes clear which aspects of it need work.

As you better yourself in each area, your life will start to feel a lot more together. All we are trying to do here is improve from one week to the next.

Baby steps.

Consistent small improvements across all pillars will have more of an impact than substantial growth in just one.

Working hard will improve finances, but might mean less sleep, which will be bad for health.

Exercise is great but without a good diet and sleep, results are slow or negative.

Do you see the importance of paying attention to all pillars? They are all connected and support one another.

New Y̶e̶a̶r̶ Week Resolutions

I leave my Sundays free for Life Maintenance tasks, which include the weekly review, sorting out my calendar and other stuff.

I do these on Sundays because I see each Monday as a fresh start.

Every new year people make their infamous 'New Years Resolutions' which are unfortunately short-lived. If you made a new years resolution in 2020, do you still have that same drive today that you had on January the 1st? Probably not, because the feeling of novelty associated with a new year has worn off and with that goes your motivation.

New weeks however, start every 7 days. Try to look at each week with the 'fresh start' mindset you have every new year.

By doing a weekly review, you are setting and reinforcing 'new year resolutions' each week, for each pillar.

On that note I should say, you don't have to wait until the next year or even until the next week to start getting your life together. The best decisions we make are often done in spontaneity without the need of novelty from a 'new' year, month or week.

Treat Your Life Like A Business

Think of a business as the ceiling and the departments within the business as the pillars.

In a business they separate all of the important aspects of the company into departments like finance, marketing, sales etc.

The aim is to improve in each department by analysing each one separately, which results in a better business.

Apply this same model to your life and your result will be a better life.

The most successful businesses do this very well. The most successful people do this well.

Businesses or people, the same principles apply.

Athletes

Take a look at athletes for example. Footballers don't aim to get better at 'Football'. They aim to get better at passing, shooting, ball control, positioning, etc. It's just another version of the pillars.

Students

When students prepare for exams you split your subject into topics. Again, the pillar analogy applies.

It's evident that splitting anything up into categories (pillars) makes it easier to focus our attention where it's needed most. So why don 't we do the same with life?

Take Action

This is actually the most important part of this newsletter. A weekly review is pointless if you don't take action each week to better yourself. The weekly review alone isn't what will change your life, it's the action that you take throughout the week that will.

The weekly targets that you set yourself need to be attainable. Writing that you want a six pack under 'Exercise' isn't realistic in 1 week. Writing when to work out during the week is a more realistic step. You need to make sure you're setting actionable steps each week.

Break It Down

We have to learn to walk before we can run

Think of a long term goal you want to achieve. Write it down. Now break that long term goal into 3 parts. Take those 3 parts and break them into 3 more parts each. Now you have a 9 step plan on how to reach your goal. This is the process you need to go through when you set yourself weekly aims for each pillar. Keep breaking it down until each step becomes ridiculously easy, then work your way up that ladder.

Make It Easy

I've been trying to fix my sleeping pattern lately. Changing my sleeping pattern by a few hours in 1 night isn't easy, but slowly adjusting it by 10 minutes a night is.

I aim to finish the week with an earlier sleeping time than I started and I repeat this until I'm happy with my sleeping pattern. That's the type of attainable goal you should set each week.

Whether I sleep earlier by 10 minutes or 1 hour it doesn't matter, both are considered progress. Of course the more progress the better, but setting the bar low and slowly raising it will ensure you don't fall into failure, which can demotivate you.

How It's Done

The weekly review can be done in many ways; on a computer, on paper, with chalk on a rock. You choose whatever suits you.

I use Notion (a great note taking app) to store all of my weekly reviews (and many other things). Below is what my weekly review set up looks like. I duplicate this page and fill it in each week.

Click here if you'd like to use my Notion template and take a look at the full page.

All of the pillars are set out in a list exactly like 'Diet' is above. Where it says 'To-Do' I write down my aims for that pillar.

Aim completed = Tick the box.

Aim not completed but progress made = Copy To-Do into next weeks aims and add comments on progress.

Aim not completed and progress not made = Copy into next week aims and add comments on why progress has not been made - In this instance I would re-evaluate whether the aim I set is too high, or change my approach to the problem.

I tried to make this super minimal and easy to manage.

Finish On A Positive

At the end of each weekly review I write about all of the good things that happened that week. Regardless of how bad that week might have been for me, I ensure to finish on this positive note because life is too short to be unhappy.

Also, I think highlighting the good outcomes of each week creates a nice weekly journal to look back on. This is always an enjoyable step for me and if I'm not feeling like doing the weekly review, the thought of writing out the good outcomes helps me push through.

When we complete a task, we leave with the most recent event in mind. Doing this positive note at the end can subconsciously have a positive impact on your mood.

Final Words

This was a slightly different post than usual. I had a lot of messages from Instagram this week commenting on my level of organisation so I thought I should share my techniques.

I really don't think it's that difficult to get started organising your life and I believe everyone should have some sort of organisational system in place. Life can be overwhelming, having a weekly review in place can really give you some clarity amidst the chaos.

If you happen to try this out, do let me know!

Insight of the week

Motivation Vs Discipline

If you struggle with motivation to get things done, this lesson is for you.

This week’s insight is a life lesson on productivity that I live by. This is a short summary of the lesson. If you want to read more in depth there are 2 brilliant articles (linked below) which explain the point nicely.

Motivation, broadly speaking, operates on the erroneous assumption that a particular mental or emotional state is necessary to complete a task. Put simply, motivation is waiting until you feel like doing something before doing it. Discipline on the other hand, is doing it regardless of how you’re feeling about it. A 3-year old bases their day-to-day decisions on what they feel like doing. An intelligent student/adult recognises that feeling like doing something useful should have absolutely nothing to do with whether they actually do it

If you can internalise this lesson, you will increase your productivity significantly.

To be truly productive, you need to forget about relying on motivation. What you need is discipline. Motivation is an unreliable and inconsistent driving force. Waiting until you feel like it is a dangerous game.

They call it the grind and not the ride for a reason, it's not always fun and games.

The articles that provided this insight: (1) Motivation Is A Myth & (2) Screw motivation, what you need is discipline.

About the Author:

Daanish is a Biomedical Science graduate and a (soon to be) Medical Student.

If you liked this edition, consider sharing it with a friend.

If you’ve been sent here by a friend, join the tribe and have weekly newsletters sent to your inbox (free). Subscribe here :)

Let’s link up 🔗

Instagram

Medium

Twitter

LinkedIn

Goodreads