This post is more of the practical side of last weeks post on Habits. If you haven't read last week's post I suggest you read it before you read this.

Why Track Habits?

I've heard myths like 'It takes 21 days to build a habit'. That's not true in my opinion. You can build a habit in 2 days, 40 days or 14 days. There is no fixed number. What will help you build a habit is tracking it.

Habit tracking is key to building habits, in my experience anyway.

Professional athletes are good at what they do and they continue to improve even at the top level. They do this by tracking progress. Footballers keep track of distance travelled, goals scored, key passes made etc. This is basically tracking habits. They track good and bad habits from each game and work on reducing/increasing their occurrences.

Similar to athletes, when building habits in life it's a good idea to track them. This let's you visualise your progress. It shows you where your strengths and weaknesses are. Sometimes a habit is harder to maintain on the weekend, like waking up early. If you track habits you'll see that your performance on weekends is lacking, so you know exactly what to focus on to improve.

I have been habit tracking since the beginning of 2020, this post summarises how I use a Habit Tracking Diary and the benefits (in my experience).

Intentions

My intentions are simply to share what I do in the hopes that readers can adopt a similar system, or maybe something completely different that helps them in building habits.

My System

The picture above is a page in my habit tracking diary. It's just a simple 2020 diary I bought from WHSmith. You can set out each day as you wish. I decided to set mine up like this.

On each day I record habits that are important to me which currently include:

My 5 daily prayers: Namaz: F Z A M I

Exercising/Gym: G

Sunlight (Yes natural vitamin D works wonders): S

Meditation: M

Diet, my meals: M1, M2, M3

Sleeping: W & S (Wake & Sleep)

Once I'm back at university, study time will probably get added to the tracking diary.

I keep the diary next to my bed and it doesn't move. I fill it in right before I sleep (1) and as I wake up (2). I can usually remember the other things from throughout the day. When I do my Weekly Review I refer back to my habit tracking diary to make notes on any habits.

My aim is to build such a good routine with habits that I can remove them from the habit tracking diary altogether. When you don’t have to think twice about doing something, you have successfully built a habit.

The habits listed above are all good habits. I track bad habits too and whether I'm letting them go. I do this in a similar fashion to Snapchat, with 'habit streaks'.

In the margin of the page next to each day I write the number of days that have passed without doing a certain bad habit. The target I set is 50 days. If I can go 50 days without doing something it usually doesn't cross my mind again.

Alternative Approach

When I'm struggling with a particular habit, I like to make a card like the one above, which allows me to solely focus on that for a month (or longer). It took me 5 minutes to make that card. Then you just have to put a tick/cross (or a green/red circle like me) every day.

Seeing lots of green circles used to motivate me to do the habit the following day. Seeing lots of red made me think, come on you're better than this.

There are plenty of apps and digital methods of doing this - Click Here to see an extensive list of options.

If you haven't got a 2020 diary laying about, this is a good simple way to start tracking habits.

The Benefits

1. Downfalls

Habit tracking shows you where your downfalls are.

A personal example, I have struggled with meditation for a long time (as you can see from the many red circles). I can't seem to do it consistently for more than a few days since I graduated. I only realised this when I flicked through my habit tracking diary recently. All of the other habits seemed to be progressing but meditation has always been a bit, meh. I realised I do this a lot less whilst at home, so maybe I'll pick it back up when I move for university.

2. Self Discovery

If I asked you what time you woke up every day for the past 3 months, you wouldn't be able to recall. Using the habit tracking diary let's you build habits whilst keeping a track of things like your sleep routine.

Something I like to do is look back on my most productive weeks. The times when I perform and feel my best. I look at how I was sleeping, eating, exercising, etc. Further down the line, if I'm in a bit of a rut, I can just follow what I was doing during those good times. If it worked for me once, It'll probably work for me again. This has helped show me what works for me in terms of sleep, diet, exercise and so on. A very eye opening experience.

3. Motivation

Although I don't think you should rely on motivation as a drive, whenever it arises you should use it to it's full capacity. Having a habit tracking diary motivates me to keep habits going. If I have consistently done something for a month straight, even if I don't feel up to it the next day, I feel that I want to keep the streak going. That can help you break out of the gravity pull of building a habit.

4. A Personal Diary

This is a bit subjective, but I thought I'd put it in anyway. I quite like documenting things about my life through my journal, weekly reviews and with habit tracking. I occasionally read through this stuff and I quite like looking back and being able to see exactly what I did. It's like taking a little trip down memory lane. I get asked often, how do you keep up with this level of organisation? I enjoy it. That’s the main reason I do what I do.

Rule 1: Better than yesterday

This is a rule that I follow in life which can be applied to habits.

As long as today is better than yesterday, then today is a success.

If you make today better than yesterday, even by 1%, in a years time you will have improved by 365%. That's a huge improvement in the long run.

When you have a bad day following a string of good days, it is easy to wake up the following day and feel miserable and effortless. With this approach, all you have to do is beat that bad day by 1% and today can be considered a success.

I credit this rule to my happiness. Don’t just apply it to days. Use it with minutes, hours, weeks.

Don’t let a bad minute turn into a bad hour. Or a bad hour turn into a bad day. Or a bad day turn into a bad week.

Just try to make the following minute, hour or day better than the last, by at least 1%.

Rule 2: The 2 Day Rule

Matt D'Avella introduced this 2 Day Rule which he nicely explains in this video.

Matt applied the 2 day rule to going to the gym. It works like this. You can't take 2 days off in a row. So if you attend the gym on a Monday and you skipped Tuesday. You have to go on Wednesday no matter what. (unless you 're sick or if the matter is out of your hands). On the Wednesday just showing up to the gym is enough to count that day as a success, even if all you did was 5 minutes of cardio.

You can apply this to any habit. As long as you never take 2 consecutive days off, you'll be doing it at least every other day, which is pretty good.

Repetitively forcing yourself to do the habit on that Wednesday will exercise your willpower too. Willpower is a superpower if you train it well enough.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

Insight of the week:

'Practice Makes Perfect' or does it?

This week’s insight is about the phrase above. I heard this in a workout video by Chris Heria (very good content).

Practice doesn't make perfect. Perfect practice makes perfect.

Bad practice will lead to bad results. Perfect practice leads to perfect results.

I think about this when I work out. If I cheat on an exercise to get up to that 10th repetition, I'm doing bad practice and I won't improve. It's like revising, but watching TV at the same time, you won’t learn as fast.

If it isn't perfect practice then the end result won't be perfect. Of course absolute perfection is hard to attain but let’s try to get as close to that as possible.

Imagine 2 people are learning a new skill. Let's say it's how to handstand (I'm doing this at the moment).

Person A practices for 5 hours a day.

Person B practices 2 hours every 2 days.

Who will learn faster?

It depends on how good that practice is that they're doing. If Person B is working through the basics, using support, working on flexibility and Person A is just trying his luck, Person B will learn faster and he will do so in less time.

If you're trying to learn something new, be it a handstand or something else, make sure you refine your practice so it is of high quality. It'll save you time and effort in the long run.

About the Author:

Daanish is a Biomedical Science graduate and a (soon to be) Medical Student.

If you liked this edition, consider sharing it with a friend.

If you’ve been sent here by a friend, join the tribe and have weekly newsletters sent to your inbox (free). Subscribe here :)

Let’s link up 🔗

Instagram

Medium

Twitter

LinkedIn

Goodreads