Hey guys. I want to start off this week's post by just thanking anyone who is reading this. I spend a lot of time in the background reading, making notes and curating ideas to deliver a good quality newsletter each week. To have a little tribe of people who seem to care what I have to say really makes me happy. I appreciate it.

This week was my first week studying at university after a long, travel filled gap year (I wish it was travel filled). Adjusting to learning content, attending lectures (online) and getting back into the swing of student life was a bit of a challenge.

My note taking system and organisation aren't quite polished yet as I'm still finding my footing with this degree. This definitely showed after a few days.

Towards the end of the week, I went a little overboard in terms of studying and started to get a bit overwhelmed - so I went into overdrive to get my work done on time.

The problem wasn't that the work was too much, it was fine, but I was so focused on getting it all done in good time that I forgot to take time out for myself for a few days.

This lead to what was the start of a negative spiral but thanks to notifications and tweets about mental health awareness week, I had a stark reminder about the importance or taking time out for yourself.

Something I like to call,

me time.

As usual I begin with my intentions: I will share a nice little acronym that I heard about in a podcast this week which can help you set yourself a healthy morning routine. I'll also discuss the importance of taking time out for yourself.

The T.I.M.E Framework

After Friday concluded I went for my 30 minute stroll to the gym, my version of me time. I was listening to the Happy Place Podcast by Fern Cotton, in particular the latest episode with former Monk Jay Shetty.

Fern asked Jay about his morning routine, which got him talking about the T.I.M.E framework for setting yourself up ideally for the day.

This is basically 4 things you should try to do every morning, for even as little as 5 minutes each. That's a total of 20 minutes that I'm sure we could all spare for our own selves.

Here's a breakdown of each section, along with a few of my personal insights.

T- Thanks

T is for thanks, as in gratitude. I have talked about gratitude time and time again. The difference when Jay talked about this was that he said instead of just sitting and being grateful through your thoughts, he says you should practically thank someone.

Here's why. When you thank someone, they will inevitably feel happiness for your nice comments, and you will also feel an inner sense of happiness by expressing gratitude.

My favourite thing about this practice is that when you thank someone, you send them good energy. When your interaction is over, they are probably left feeling a little lighter than usual, with a spring in their step. You never know it, but they might go on and say something nice to another person, further spreading the goodness that originated from you.

I think that's a really nice thought. We only see the impact on the surface of our actions, but little do we know about the deeper and wide spread impact we may be having.

After listening to this podcast I was leaving the gym. The workers in there have to wipe the entire place down every hour or so because of COVID, so I stopped to let them know I appreciate their efforts and hard work. The guy I spoke to smiled and said thankyou before asking for my name. Now whenever I go to the gym, he will recognise me and smile.

I also felt great after that little interaction. Giving thanks is such an easy yet powerful way of uplifting your mood.

I - Inspiration

I is for inspiration, something to keep you motivated for the day. This could be anything. It could be a positive affirmation - I am going to do my best. It could be a quote, my personal favourite is this one, which I have written on my laptop homepage as a reminder to consistently work hard:

"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit"

- Aristotle

The idea is that your inspiration for the day should be the why behind your actions. The reason you get out of bed.

Once you have your why, you can focus on the how.

Something I read about a while back was a Personal Mission Statement. Big corporations have Mission Statements. It'll be a summary of their core values and principles that they live by. A Personal Mission Statement however, is the personal version of this, which you would read every morning as your inspiration for the day.

I won't say too much because I have an upcoming newsletter about this.

M - Meditation

M is for meditation, but not the kind you're thinking of. Of course if you want to actually meditate then go for it. Jay Shetty worded this very nicely in the podcast:

In its simplest form, meditation is spending time with yourself. We devalue being alone. In the English dictionary, alone, lonely and solitude are the only words to describe being by yourself. All 3 of them are negative. In school, the kid walking around by himself at playtime is picked on and called a 'loner'. When someone is 30 and unmarried, people often ask, why are you not married?

Society has made being alone come across as a bad thing.

I often go the cinema or out for lunch by myself and when people hear, this they give me this sort of weird look as if to say it's alien to spend time on your own.

In reality, being on your own isn't that bad. It's actually quite liberating and nice. I also think it's important to spend time with yourself and your own thoughts. Don't let society’s view of singularity put you off this practice.

Just spend 5 minutes a day doing something by yourself, for yourself.

Read a book. Go for a walk. Sip on your coffee by the window. Go through your daily skin routine.

Whatever it may be, try to be present and conscious of what you are doing. If you're applying face cream, really connect with the motion. Feel the texture of your skin. The cold liquid on your skin. Watch how it slowly dissipates as you rub it in.

Being present is just being in touch with your senses in that moment. No worry about the future or past, just the here and now, the present.

If you can't already tell, for me this is my skincare routine. It's something I do purely for myself, I take my time and turn it into a morning ritual. I suggest you try something similar, it'll (hopefully) give you a little more mental clarity.

E - Exercise

E is for exercise, but that doesn't mean a full blown workout, although it could be. But just 5 minutes will do.

A brisk walk, your favourite sport or star jumps. Just get moving for 5 minutes.

For me the day begins with 1 set of press-ups. It gets my heart rate up, I always feel good and slightly more accomplished afterwards.

Doing a little bit of exercise will wake up parts of your body that would otherwise just be dormant. It really helps to get you going on those gruelling Monday mornings.

That concludes the T.I.M.E framework. I hope you can find TIME for yourself today.

Today is the start of Mental Illness Awareness week. Start with your own mental health and remember to take time out for yourself, no matter how busy you are. I think it's best to set out time in the morning for yourself because we never know what the day holds. If we keep putting it off throughout the day, we might not get that time until we go to sleep.

The main message here is remember to take time out for yourself. You deserve that much.

Have a good week and thank you for reading.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this.

✏️Insights of the week:

💬QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up, and never give up. - Regina Brett

This is a nice little quote someone special showed me a while ago. A reminder to myself to not let this week's hiccups drag me down.

👁️ INSIGHT: When studying, reading and learning, that information is useless if you don't take action and put it into practice. Only when you take action do you make change. Read, learn and explore, but don't forget to take action.

🎙️PODCAST: Fern Cotton has a wonderful podcast called Happy Place. This week I listened to the latest episode with Jay Shetty which was one of many episodes that I have enjoyed. Here's the tagline from the podcast:

Fern Cotton talks to incredible people about life, love, loss, and everything in-between as she reveals what happiness means to them.

📚 BOOK: I just finished The 5 Love Languages. I'll be doing a highlights newsletter in the coming weeks, stay tuned!

📖CURRENTLY READING: I have a few books that I'm in the middle of, but I'm looking for something more relevant to life at the moment to read, so I'm on the hunt for something new right now.

