Hey guys, this week's post is a little late because I simply didn't feel like writing yesterday so I'm just keeping it short and simple. Back to normality this Sunday.



~ I hope this serves as a nice start to your week ~

Here is something anyone can do that will most likely make you happier.

This is a question I came across a few years back.

What one small change could you make right now that would make your life a little more better?

I asked myself this exact question a couple of years ago and I still remember my answer:

To make sure I spend time with at least 1 friend each week.

I'm a big people's person.

Of course it's harder to do that if you're in a lockdown so here is the pandemic version:

To catch up with 1 friend each week.

I've been trying to keep this up for a few years and it's honestly one of my favourite things to do. I thought I'd share the idea because it can really make situations like this pandemic a little more bearable.

Every Wednesday my calendar has a recurring reminder which says "Catch up with a friend." I chose Wednesday because it's not too early in the week but not too late to plan for the weekend.

How to do it? Quite simple.

All I do is sift through my contact list, my WhatsApp, Instagram and Snapchat until I find a friend who I haven't spoken to in a while. Then I drop them a message.

Literally 100% of the time I end up having a little catch up conversation, sometimes a call of some sort and it always puts me in a good mood.

I have a lot of friends who I don't really see or speak to often so this is a good way to keep those friendships strong.

No insights this week, just that. Have a nice week!