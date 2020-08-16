Hi! Welcome to another edition of Daanish Writes, the weekly newsletter where I share ideas about personal growth, life design and my thoughts.

When I wake up in the morning the first thing I do is make my bed, which always takes longer than it should because the corners need to line up and an equal amount of duvet should be hanging from either side of the bed. As you can tell, I'm quite the perfectionist and not just in making beds, in my work, when writing newsletters, in relationships, in photography and so on.

Of course this is something I'm working to move away from and in doing so I have learnt a thing or two about perfectionism, so in this post I will share just that with you.

As usual I begin with my intentions: Whether or not you struggle with perfectionism, I hope you gain some value from this newsletter and learn a thing or two.

Acceptance

The first step to overcoming an addiction is admitting to that addiction (so I've heard).

Similarly with perfectionism, you need to admit you are a perfectionist. You'll know this when you have the tendency to spend too much time fine tuning anything you create.

Accepting it is important because if you deny it, you aren't giving it the acknowledgement needed to make change.

In order to make change to something, you need to admit there is something to change in the first place.

Limits

Too much of a good thing can be a bad thing.

This applies to perfectionism. When you do a piece of work, if you spend time fine tuning things before completion, that's a good thing and it makes the product look polished and neat. The problem arises when this fine tuning goes a bit too far and turns into a whole make over.

I struggle with this and get obsessed with tiny details. Take my newsletters for example. All of them are fine as they are, but my brain will still spot something and convince me it needs changing.

Healthy vs Neurotic Perfectionism

A neurotic perfectionist ties their identity and self worth to their achievements. If they don't achieve highly it can lead them to feel like failures, so they spend prolonged periods of time on minute details so they can live up to their idea of 'perfect.' They aim for high standards at the expense of everything, from their relationships to their health.

A healthy perfectionist is someone who aims highly and uses their goals as motivation to achieve success. The difference is that they don't let their achievements determine their self worth. They see set-backs as opportunities to improve rather than degradation of their self worth.

If you're a perfectionist you don't have to change completely, just try not to be neurotic. Now you know the difference between neurotic and healthy perfectionism, be more aware of when you cross the line into being neurotic and stop yourself. This will take practice and time so don't expect to be perfect at it overnight.

Below is a table taken from this really good article on perfectionism. It outlines a list of differentiating behaviours between healthy and neurotic perfectionism, broken into 7 categories.

Just good enough

This is my new approach to things. When I'm in a situation where perfectionism usually gets in the way, my aim is to end up with something that is just good enough.

Just good enough means it could be better, but it'll do.

It's the art of letting go of your high neurotic expectations and settling for a little less.

I'll admit it's taken time to get used to this and I'm still working on it. Sometimes I find myself tinkering with something a little too much, but then I take a step back and say to myself: Is it good enough? Yes? Then let it go.

Mistakes, Setbacks and Failures

Neurotic perfectionism doesn't allow mistakes. Mistakes are the enemy of progress in their eyes. Setbacks to neurotic perfectionists are the gateway to self criticism.

When moving away from neurotic perfectionism, you need to have a change of mindset in response to failure.

The fact of the matter is that everyone fails at some point in one thing or another.

Everyone makes mistakes. We have all experienced setbacks.

That's life.

It's how we learn - You make a mistake, then the next time you're confronted with the same problem, you hope to act differently.

In fact, some of the most successful people in the world are also the ones who have failed the most. The societal norm is to hide your discrepancies and to only share the good with the world. People will openly share their success stories but they will hide the X failed attempts that lead to that success. Once you realise how true this is with literally everyone, you will see your own setbacks in a different light.

Be humble. Everyone makes mistakes. Don't worry about what people think either. Everyone is so occupied with their own lives these days, no one really has the time to worry about yours.

The Root Problem

We are a result of our surroundings, our environment and upbringing. Perfectionism can stem from your childhood experience. It can really help to combat your perfectionism by sussing out the root cause.

Maybe you had parents who expected highly of you and anything less than excellent was seen as failure, so you would perfect your work out of fear.

Whatever it may be, thinking back to why it started can aid you in reversing it.

Definition of Self

Perfectionists tie their self worth to external factors and this can be very degrading. I can personally vouch for this. When you tie your self worth to external things, you suddenly become vulnerable when those things don't go your way.

I made this mistake with exams. Going through school I used to be generally good with exams, the problem was that I let that become part of my self worth. If I was getting the results I wanted then I felt great, but as soon as I slipped up it really messed with my self worth.

If I couldn't achieve what I set out to do, I felt like I was nothing. A highly problematic way to live.

This mindset leads to neurotic perfectionism, it makes you obsess over small details to make sure everything is perfect so you never have to experience that self loathe again.

Don't fall into this trap. Don't ever tie your self worth to anything external. You are not your grades. You are not your achievements. You are you.

Think of it like this. Today I am Daanish (or whatever your name is). Regardless of what happens tomorrow, I'll still be the same Daanish I am today. Just because some report card or statistical test labels you, that doesn’t make you any less the person you are.

With results day earlier this week, many students changed their view of themselves overnight. If you find yourself doing this, just remember:

You are the same person today as you were yesterday. External factors do not define you.

Make Intentions

At the beginning of my newsletters I make intentions. The reason I do this is partly linked to perfectionism. When I get towards the end of the newsletter, I find it easy to start editing for hours on end trying to perfect everything. At this point I'll go back to my intentions and ask myself, have I fulfilled what I set out of do? Treat your intentions like a checklist for completing the task. If I tick all of the boxes then I have accomplished what I set out to do and I can be content with the work.

This intention idea can be useful in perfectionism. Next time you start something, have a little intention in your head of what you're aiming for in the end result. Keep coming back to the intention during the process to remind yourself when you can stop working.

I find that making intentions keeps me grounded and focused on the real task, which prevents me from entering an endless loop of fine tuning my work.

I suggest you do this too and if possible, write down the intentions in a place where you will see them, so you're constantly reminded of the thing you set out to do.

My intentions with this newsletter were to talk about Perfectionism and how to keep it healthy. I have done both, so I can log off and stop writing now.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

