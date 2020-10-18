Hi! Welcome to another edition of Daanish Writes, the weekly newsletter where I share ideas about personal growth, life design and my thoughts.

This week we're talking about: 1) Prioritising and 2) Consistency

I didn't post a newsletter last week and this week is going up a little later than usual, I'll explain what happened in this post - it relates to the title.

As usual I begin with my intentions: My intentions are to demonstrate a healthy outlook on priorities and consistency with a real life example of my own from the last 2 weeks.

This picture has no relevance, but I took it on my flight home so I’m leaving it here for your viewing pleasure.

Priorities

My priorities in life always start with health, family, studying and so on. This newsletter is also a priority to me but it doesn't quite have the same importance as my degree or my physical health - That sounds like I've been ill or something, I haven't, I just had an exhausting period which is hopefully coming to an end. I think that is important to note though:

Regularly check in with yourself, physically, mentally, emotionally and make sure you're doing okay. If not, take a few days to look after yourself - even if it's at the expense of seemingly important things.

Prioritising is a great thing to do but it needs to be reviewed regularly. Life is fast paced and things can take a turn in the blink of an eye, so when sudden changes happen it's important to re-evaluate and make relevant change.

It feels strange writing here again after 2 weeks of not doing this. I'll start with that.

I visited home a week ago which isn't just a train ride any more, it's a taxi, followed by airport security, a long 2 hour wait, then an hour long flight, then a train, then a car journey and then I reach home. You get the picture. It's long and exhausting.

When I visited it was quite a sudden visit and to make things all the more stressful, I left mid-week so I still had lectures and university work to catch up on, and it was a hefty amount to say the least.

So when I'd visited and returned to Aberdeen, I was a few days behind on my work, physically drained and lacking motivation. I figured I would spend the week changing my priorities. This newsletter, the gym and part of my leisure time took a backseat while I knuckled down on my work to get back up to speed.

I'm writing this newsletter on Sunday evening and although it's been a gruelling week, I know I can sleep in peace tonight knowing I'm not behind on my work. Starting tomorrow I can go back to normal - the change in priorities this week really helped, but it did come at a cost - consistency.

Consistency

I always advocate for consistency because repeatedly doing things is how you build habits and that's a good thing, right? Right.

What I realised this week is that consistency isn't as simple as doing something repeatedly.

It's partly doing things repeatedly, but it's also partly knowing when to pause and take a step back.

It's about having the self-awareness and the integrity to admit that we are humans and we can't operate consistently without minor mishaps. When we do have a problem, it's about having the resilience to find your balance and overcome that hurdle.

Sometimes when things get a bit too much I say to myself, Oh come on just show up and do as little as 10% just to keep the ball rolling. I stand by that rule because it works, but sometimes it's also okay to do 0%.

Take my last week for example. I didn't post a newsletter, I didn't go to the gym either. I did 0% in things that I have been consistently doing for almost 6 months.

The result? Nothing. Nothing changed. Here I am, in pretty much the same shape as last week, writing yet another newsletter, albeit late, I'm still back doing it.

Just because I took a week out for myself and my priorities, that doesn't make me inconsistent, nor should it make anyone else.

That's the take away message today.

Consistency is great, but not at the expense of higher priorities.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

