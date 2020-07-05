Intentions

I accredit most of my good traits to my parents, my friends, my teachers and my mentors throughout life. More recently however, I give credit to my discovery of self-help.

Until I came across this personal development phenomenon, I guess you could say I was a bit lost. I was living life on auto pilot. Just going through the motions. I wasn't really thinking too hard about my character, my knowledge or my downfalls.

Since discovering self help, as cliché as this sounds it's true; my life has completely changed. In this post I want to show how you can start your own self-help journey to better yourself in all aspects of your life - physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually and financially.

I hope that from reading this you will have a good idea of what self-help is, and how you can use it for your own benefit.

I believe that every human should be practising some form of self-help. No one is perfect. We can all improve somewhere, so why don't we?

Self Reflection

If you're completely new to self-help then this is the perfect starting point. This is an interactive exercise. Feel free to just read it but I would highly advise you get a pen and paper and try this.

This is a visualisation exercise. Take your time with it and really think hard and deep about the following.

Imagine you're at a funeral. All of your close friends and family are there. As you enter the room, you walk to the front to see the coffin, who has passed away? As you reach the front of the room, the name written by the coffin is...yours. This is your funeral. (It's a little morbid but stay with me, this will make sense at the end). Your close friends and family are about to say a few words about you. They are all lined up ready to speak.

Stop here and ask yourself these two questions. Read and answer the first question before you read on.

Q1: What would you want them all to say about you?

How would you like to be remembered by others? (With them being completely honest about you, no sugar coating).

Write down your answer, the more detailed the better.

If you can't be bothered to write, record a voice note of your answer. Think about it, do you want to be remembered as someone who was loving? Caring? Inspirational? Hard-working? A good listener? Be as detailed as possible.

**Don’t read past here until you have answered if you are doing the exercise**

Q2: What would they actually say and think about you, if they were being honest?

Again, write down your answer, the more detailed the better.

Up until this point in life, how have you portrayed yourself? Think about the good and the bad. The more detail the better.

Once you have both answers, compare them. Are you living up to the qualities in your answer to Q1? What's the difference between the two answers? How can you make a change from who you are to who you want to be? The answer is with self-help.

What is self-help?

Self-help is the journey from who you are (question 2) to who you want to become (question 1).

This is a really good method to self reflect and begin your self-help journey.

Self-help and marriage

This is an area of life I link to self-help quite often. The following hypothetical situation can be applied to being a girl, but as I'm male I'll write it from my perspective.

How do I know if I'm ready for marriage?

Imagine having a daughter who approaches you, with a suggestion for a man she wants to marry (you are the father). Now imagine that man is the exact same as you in every way possible. Would you want your daughter to marry such a person?

This is a yes or no question.

If the answer is NO, I take it that I'm not ready for marriage.

If I wouldn't select a man like myself for my daughter in this scenario, how can I expect someone to select me?

You need to ask yourself, why did I say no? What is it about me that I need to change in order to make that answer a yes?

If the answer is YES, then congrats. I guess you're ready.

The journey from No to Yes is similar to the journey from Q2 to Q1 in the previous paragraph.

The only difference is the context of marriage VS the context of life.

The A→B framework

Every journey has a beginning and an ending. A starting point (A) and a destination (B).

Put simply: A→B

In the visualisation:

Q2 is where you are right now. This is A . The starting point.

Q1 is where you want to be. This is B. The destination.

In the marriage scenario:

When the answer is no, you are at A. The starting point.

When the answer is yes, you are at B. The destination.

The journey from A → B is what you want to accomplish.

Self-help and the Pillars of Life (below) are how you complete that journey.

The Pillars of Life

This is a very relevant analogy from Issue #4 'Life Maintenance Pt. 1'.

If you're wondering how to make the change from A to B, take this approach.

Think of 'Life' as a ceiling with pillars holding it up.

If one pillar is weak or broken, the ceiling might still stand but if more of the pillars break, the whole thing collapses.

In my system you split your life into pillars - these are the parts of life that matter to you the most. That is really important. There are no right or wrong answers for what you choose. Below I have listed my own 11 pillars, this might give you an idea of what I mean.

Diet

Exercise

Finances

Leisure Time

Mental Health

Reading

Relationships

Religion

Sleep

Study (University)

Work (Job)

NB: Just to clarify. My pillars are listed above in alphabetical order because I don't place a different value on each pillar (and I love order). If I number them 1 to 11 then the 11th pillar will most likely get neglected. So I wouldn't advise doing that.

Basically, the goal is to optimise those areas of your life. You want to improve in each one. When you look at each pillar in isolation, it becomes clear which aspects of it need work.

As you better yourself in each area, your life will start to feel a lot more together. All we are trying to do here is improve in each area.

Baby steps.

Consistent small improvements across all pillars will have more of an impact than substantial growth in just one.

Working hard will improve finances, but might mean less sleep, which will be bad for health. Exercise is great but without a good diet and sleep, results are slow or negative.

Do you see the importance of paying attention to all pillars? They are all connected and support one another.

You're not alone

Self-help is all about helping yourself. I mean, it's literally in the words itself, but that doesn't mean you can't ask for help or seek advice from others. The beauty of self-help is that it is self directed.

Ask for advice and words of wisdom from others.

Read books.

Listen to what people have to say.

But ultimately you go with whatever resonates with you. There is no blueprint for who you are meant to be, that's for you to discover.

Look in the mirror

An important aspect of self-help is noticing your own downfalls, so you can correct them and improve. This is easier said than done and takes a lot of humility, integrity and compassion.

Humility: Don't walk around with your chest out and your shoulders back thinking you're a big shot, no matter how excellent you become. Walk with humility . We all have grey areas and it is an important reminder to not let your ego hide those grey areas.

Integrity: Be honest with yourself and admit to your own mistakes wholeheartedly. The first step to fixing a problem is admitting to the problem in the first place.

Compassion: Be compassionate with yourself. Have you ever heard of the phrase 'Be your own best friend'? When you notice you're doing something wrong, don't be too hard on yourself. Acknowledge, apologise (if necessary) and look to improve. Speak to yourself with your internal dialogue as you would speak to a close friend.

Humans are very quick to blame. No one enjoys being wrong or being the bad guy, so we deflect blame onto others, onto circumstances and anything else in our immediate environment so we can avoid responsibility.

Self-help prevents this deflection of blame. It makes us look at our SELF.

Wow the word really is fit for purpose doesn't it?

Whenever something negative happens in life, the first thing you should do is look at YOURSELF. Is there a chance you are in the wrong and are being blind to it? Don't assume it is somebody else's fault or doing.

When you assume, you make an ass out of u and me.

That quote is there purely for humour, but it is true in essence. Making bold assumptions is what happens when you lack humility and let your ego direct your thinking.

It's crazy how when you adopt this mindset, you will slowly uncover your own shortcomings very quickly. No one is perfect so I'm pretty sure everyone can expect this to happen, and when you do reveal your own flaws, don’t feel bad about it…

Look on the bright side

Don't get too bogged down when you discover your own downfalls. Think of it this way, each time you discover a shortcoming, that's another opportunity to improve and become better. That’s one less negative in your life.

Final Words

Who wouldn't want to improve in all aspects of life?

To me, it's a no brainer to be involved in self-help to some extent. I think everyone is innately looking for improvement somewhere in life.

If you get into self-help and actively make more of an effort by reading and exploring personal development, then you fast track those improvements and results.

In all honesty, this has really been life changing for me. It could be for you too. I started my self help journey around 3 years ago and its been the most transformative 3 years of my life. If I have one regret, it's that I didn't start doing this sooner.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

