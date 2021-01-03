Hey everyone, I hope you all had a nice entry into the new year and I wish you all a blessed year to come filled with joy and good health.

The biggest lesson I learnt in 2020 was to start now and get perfect later.

It sounds very simple but I think a lot of us could do with this advice, myself included.

Since it's the new year I know that many of us are topped up with the feeling of novelty that 2021 brings. It's this novelty that makes us pursue new hobbies, diets, exercise plans and new year's resolutions, so it would make sense to utilise it to the max while it's there.

When it comes to starting new things however, a lot of us are focused on getting it right the first time round and being perfect. If you get consumed with this thought process, you don't even get round to starting in the first place.

That's why you should start now and get perfect later.

I have two personal examples of when I 1) Listened to this advice and 2) When I didn't listen to this advice. I'll be sharing those with you today.

Disclaimer: There is a book called ' Start now. Get perfect later. ' I haven't read it. This post is not related to that book - although it might be worth reading if you like this!

What happens when you do this:

When I started this blog, I had no idea what I was doing. I had a vague idea that I wanted to write and share my content with people, but that was it. I didn't even have a name for my blog so I called it 'Daanish Writes' because well...Daanish was writing?

That didn’t matter at the time because I was just starting out and I was learning the process. Keep that in mind. When you're starting something new, don't worry about being perfect or amazing. Just start. You will learn by doing and naturally improve with time.

If you don't believe me, look at this post here, which I published on the 10th of May, 2020 - a very special day. Now compare that to my more recent posts. I have a much better structure at the end. I tidied up the insights of the week, the links to my pages and I even made my own website.

Back when I started this blog, it used to take me 4-5 days to write a post and edit it until the final piece was done. These days it takes me 1-2 hours from start to finish. I've actually managed to get ahead this week and I've written the next 5 posts over the week!

I've made massive improvements to my work flow and my content since day 1, but that wouldn't have happened if I had tried to perfect these things before starting. By posting publicly I forced myself to write every Sunday. It gave me accountability.

If you're interested in photography, writing online, making videos or baking, whatever it may be, start now!!!! Don't worry about having it all figured out, that will happen in time, but starting now will speed up the process.

A side note: As you can probably see, today I officially changed the name of my blog. I've been thinking of a new name for quite a while, but when I thought of Live Better I was content with the name, I think it fits.

Why Live Better?

Well, I asked myself - What do all of my posts have in common? They are all trying to help you live better in one way or another.

Simple and straight to the point. I have to say, I love it.

Okay back to the post...

What happens when you don't do this

In January 2020 I bought my first mirrorless camera (FujiFilm XT-100). I bought it for 2 reasons, the main reason was to start a YouTube channel. The other reason was for photography.

At the time I was applying to medical school and I was meant to vlog my gap year and then in September I'd be ready to vlog medical school.

Instead of just starting and learning on the job like I did with my blog, I got caught up in perfecting my process. I was looking for the best camera, the best microphone, lighting, scripting and a good editing software.

What ended up happening is I only uploaded 3 videos in 2020. It took me until NOW (12 months later) to realise that the only way to get better at something is to do that thing.

Now I'm taking this new approach in 2021 and I've set myself the goal to upload 30 videos this year. That's approximately 3 videos per month which is very attainable, so I'm hoping I can exceed that goal.

I'm not going to worry about being perfect, but I'm going to focus more on making small improvements as I go along.

My advice

If you're starting something new, be it a diet, an exercise plan, a blog or a sport - don't worry about being the crème de la crème, just focus on being a beginner, which is exactly what you are when you start out.

Experts have failed more times than beginners have tried.

Remember that everyone in this world, no matter how good they are at their craft, was also once a beginner, just like you.

Now I have a question for you.

Is there something you've been wanting to do? If so, what are you waiting for?

Start now. Get perfect later.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

✏️Insights of the week:

💬QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“We stigmatize mistakes. And we're now running national educational systems where mistakes are the worst thing you can make -- and the result is that we are educating people out of their creative capacities.” Sir Ken Robinson in ‘The Element’

👁️ INSIGHT: Over the holiday period I’ve been trying to work on my YouTube channel and my blog. I thought because it’s my holidays I should take a break from being hyper-organised and just go with the flow, but I couldn’t seem to get anything done. Now each day I have a specific task that I want to complete that day - since I’ve used this outlook I’ve been getting so much more done.

📚BOOK HIGHLIGHT: On Body Language.

When you cross one leg in front of the other while standing, you reduce your balance significantly. From a safety standpoint, if there were a real threat, you could neither freeze very easily nor run away because, in that stance, you are basically balanced on one foot. For this reason, the limbic brain allows us to perform this behaviour only when we feel comfortable or confident. What every BODY says - Joe Navarro

