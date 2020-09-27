Hi! Welcome to another edition of Daanish Writes, the weekly newsletter where I share ideas about personal growth, life design and my thoughts.

This week we're talking about: 1) The 4 Agreements Book (Agreement 4 in particular) and 2) Making Assumptions.

I'll start with a bit of background, if you want to skip to the main part feel free to scroll down to the title 'Don't Make Assumptions'.

I recently finished a book called The 4 Agreements. It is a book written by A Toltec - Toltecs were a group of people in Mexico, who lived in a community formed of only scientists and philosophers, who all came together to find meaning in life or something like that. The community isn't around any more, but the author of this book is one of the remaining Toltecs, who shares their wisdom with the world through this book titled - The 4 Agreements.

The idea is that if you live by these agreements, you will achieve personal freedom. This was the goal of the Toltec and I must say, I agree with a lot of their teachings. They seem to align with a lot of religious and ancient teachings seen in Islam, Hinduism, Christianity and Stoicism philosophy.

I noticed after a week of finishing this book, my memory of its contents started to fade and I wasn't really putting the teachings into practice. So, starting today, whenever I finish a book I'm going to review the highlights and make concise notes on the teachings in my own words - hopefully this will instil the teachings into my mind and help me implement them into my life.

I'm starting with this teaching from The 4 Agreements because I think it's relevant to my life upon reflecting on recent events.

As usual I begin with my intentions: I learnt so much from this book and I genuinely think I'll be referring back to it's teachings over the next decade, it's that powerful. I'm sharing these highlights in the hopes that others can benefit from a mini enlightenment like I did when I read the book.

Don't Make Assumptions

The third agreement is don’t make assumptions. We have the tendency to make assumptions about everything. The problem with making assumptions is that we believe they are the truth. We could swear they are real. We make assumptions about what others are doing or thinking — we take it personally — then we blame them and react by sending emotional poison with our word. That is why whenever we make assumptions, we’re asking for problems. We make an assumption, we misunderstand, we take it personally, and we end up creating a whole big drama for nothing.

This couldn't be more true. I've been obsessed with the question of Why do we do what we do? Why do some people get agitated by things and others don't? Some people are generally miserable, others overjoyed, some quiet, some loud - why? What makes a person the way they are?

I don't know. I'm still exploring that. But what I have learnt is that you should not make assumptions about people just based off what you can see. No matter how correct you may think your assumptions are, that's all they will ever be, just assumptions. Far from the truth.

If you see a heavily tattooed person with multiple face piercings, what assumption do you make? You might assume they are aggressive or dangerous, but that's usually far from the truth.

What about if you see someone in a suit, carrying a briefcase with their hair well done? What do you think of this person compared to the last?

What about seeing a young girl, with minimal clothing on in public?

What about a man with a very long beard wearing some form of traditional clothing?

I'd be surprised if you didn't have some form of preconceived idea about the people I just described. As you can see, unfortunately, we all make assumptions, which are never a fair representation of the truth.

Assumptions are where stereotypes derive from. We make assumptions about a person's appearance, based on what similar appearing people have shown us. Why do we do this?

Because we are afraid to ask for clarification, we make assumptions, and believe we are right about the assumptions; then we defend our assumptions and try to make someone else wrong. It is always better to ask questions than to make an assumption, because assumptions set us up for suffering.

What we see on the surface is hardly a representation of what is going on deep down. Your boss may seem angry one day and you might think What an a**hole. But maybe his wife just got diagnosed with terminal cancer, maybe he is in crippling debt, or going through some other life struggle and he's just a bit on edge. Of course I'm not justifying bad behaviour, what I'm trying to get across is, assumptions are far from the truth and if you start to believe them, you're living a lie.

We only see what we want to see, and hear what we want to hear. We don’t perceive things the way they are. We have the habit of dreaming with no basis in reality. We literally dream things up in our imaginations. Because we don’t understand something, we make an assumption about the meaning, and when the truth comes out, the bubble of our dream pops and we find out it was not what we thought it was at all.

We make incorrect assumptions all the time and seem to be shocked when they are proven wrong. Wouldn't it be better to just not make them in the first place, and actually get to the truth? I think this would save us from a lot of emotional turmoil, conflict and misinterpretation.

Celebrities are a good example of this. We see some of the best athletes, musicians and actors in the world and we assume that just because they are good at their craft and they entertain us, we think they are great people. Then news breaks about their abusive relationships, their hurtful comments, their massive egos are exposed and we are shocked by the result.

This shocking process is repeated in the lives of people who continually make assumptions and believe they are true.

It is very interesting how the human mind works. We have the need to justify everything, to explain and understand everything, in order to feel safe. We have millions of questions that need answers because there are so many things that the reasoning mind cannot explain. It is not important if the answer is correct; just the answer itself makes us feel safe. This is why we make assumptions. If others tell us something, we make assumptions, and if they don’t tell us something we make assumptions to fulfill our need to know and to replace the need to communicate. Even if we hear something and we don’t understand, we make assumptions about what it means and then believe the assumptions. We make all sorts of assumptions because we don’t have the courage to ask questions.

We as a society don't ask many questions. If someone is angry, we never ask why. We don't wonder why it may be, we just assume that the person is grumpy and is just like that. We assume.

It's ironic that the solution to this problem of making assumptions is to communicate and ask questions. All it takes is the courage to ask a question and believe that the truth lies beneath the surface to counteract the poison that comes with making assumptions.

Communication is one of the most important skills in the world and it is probably included in every resume known to man, yet how many of us are actually communicating properly?

We make the assumption that everyone sees life the way we do. We assume that others think the way we think, feel the way we feel, judge the way we judge, and abuse the way we abuse. This is the biggest assumption that humans make. And this is why we have a fear of being ourselves around others. Because we think everyone else will judge us, victimize us, abuse us, and blame us as we do ourselves. So even before others have a chance to reject us, we have already rejected ourselves. That is the way the human mind works.

Making assumptions is a problematic way to live. It only ends in fabrication of the truth and misinterpretation. To add to the problem, no one likes to be wrong. So even when an assumption is proven to be false, we still stand by it to protect our reputation.

The main lesson here is in the title - Don't make assumptions. Over the next few days see if you can catch yourself in the act of assuming and stop yourself in your tracks. See people with an open mind and let the truth reveal itself in time, I promise it will do you good.

All of the quotes in this newsletter are from my highlights in the book. These are just the highlights from one chapter of the book, do you see why this is my favourite book to date? This was the third agreement of four mentioned in the book, if you liked this newsletter, you will like the book too.

Here is the summarising highlight to finish with, which although is simple in writing, it is much harder to act upon.

If you don’t understand something, it is better for you to ask and be clear, instead of making an assumption. The day you stop making assumptions you will communicate cleanly and clearly, free of emotional poison.

This newsletter doesn't even do the chapter justice, if you want to gain personal freedom, learn to live a life of no conflict, with ease, understanding and compassion - read this book, it will not disappoint.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

