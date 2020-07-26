I wrote this while sat on the toilet. Creativity and ideas really do strike at the oddest of times.

Intentions

I'm sharing the 5 minute rule and other little tips that I use to stop procrastinating. I hope the same methods can work for you in breaking free from the world of distractions.

Activation Energy

In Biology or Chemistry (I can't remember which one, forgive me) activation energy is the amount of energy required to start a reaction.

I translate this phrase to life and say activation energy is the energy required to start a task. It's what you need to open your laptop and open word (or Notion if you're cultured). Starting a task usually doesn't require much energy, it usually comes down to motivation and let's face it, we've all had this problem. You know you should do something, you know exactly how to do it, but you just can't seem to get up and do it.

If you want to work out, you need to get dressed and go to the gym.

If you have an essay to write, you need to open your laptop and load it up.

Sometimes I need to write a newsletter, I even have the topic, the subtopics and references for it, all that is left is to type it up but the hardest part is actually sitting down and doing it.

I find this with workouts too, I'll have the equipment, the exercises and my gym outfit but starting the workout is sometimes hard to do.

Im trying to read more lately and I'll have the book I thoroughly enjoy, my coffee and a comfy spot yet still I lack that activation energy.

This actually reminds me of the knowledge, skill and desire trio required to build a habit - reference to issue #5: Habits. We're lacking the desire portion of the triangle in this instance. We know what to do and how to do it, we just need a kick in the backside to get the activation energy.

This is often the hardest part in getting things done, because once you actually start doing something, you get into the flow of things and it becomes easier to carry on.

The 5 minute rule is something I use to combat this issue and it's proving to be really effective.

The 5 Minute Rule

Simply put - Whatever the task is, you tell yourself I'm going to do this for 5 minutes and that's it. Just 5 minutes. Usually the thing stopping you from doing something is the idea of spending an hour or so doing said thing. We don't like that idea and psychologically, our brain tells us 'Do it later'. Don't fall into that trap. Use the 5 minute rule and you will find that by the time 5 minutes are up, it won't seem so bad after all. This rule is simply there to get you going with something.

I think it just builds momentum and gives you a feeling of accomplishment like "Yeah look at me, I'm being productive." Aside from that, you'd be surprised by what you can do in 5 minutes.

Try it out next time you have something to do that you keep putting off.

I get to do this

Another thing I partner up with the 5 minute rule is this mindset hack. I recently read Carol Dweck's book titled 'Mindset' (blog post coming soon) which showed me the importance of a good mindset.

I find myself phrasing things in the wrong way in my head and approaching tasks with the wrong mindset. Tell me if you can relate to this.

If I need to write an article I might say "Ugh I have to write an article" but that phrase itself is putting a negative frame of mind on the task. By saying I have to do something, just by framing it like that in my head is suggesting it's something I don't really want to do. If you don't even want to do something you're already far less likely to get it done.

If you just change your wording and say "I get to write an article!" you're putting a positive spin on it. That small change in wording can feed into your mindset and it can make your approach to the task more positive. Our brains work in wonderful ways and little tricks like this actually have an impact.

Ever heard that phrase, It's not what you say, it's how you say it. That applies here. In both instances I was telling myself to write an article, but in one I was negative and I didn't want to do it, whereas in the other I was excited to do it.

Try this next time you find yourself saying Ugh, I have to...

Find fun in everything

This really is my superpower in getting things done. Regardless of what I'm doing, I look for a way to make it fun. I'll try to turn the most mundane things in life into a game because when you're enjoying something, it's a lot easier to do.

Getting dressed isn't the most exciting thing in the world. When I was a child my sister and I used to race each other every night to see who could get dressed into their pyjamas and come back to the finish line first. That made the whole process of getting dressed so much more fun.

When I iron my clothes, I see it as a game to conquer all the creases. It sounds silly but it gives me a little bit of satisfaction every time I get rid of a crease.

Sometimes I put food in the oven and I try to clean the kitchen before the food is ready, partly because that's just productive but also because it's like a race against time. You know the feeling when you stop the microwave before it gets to 0? It's like that, just a little dose of adrenaline to make things a little more fun.

The idea is in all of these little 'games', getting the task done is winning the game and winning feels good.

I recently shared this in one of my insights of the week. I'll add it here again because it is relevant.

It's a quote related to productivity:

A large pizza is a project, the slices are the tasks. Don’t try to stick a whole pizza in your mouth, cut into slices and eat one at a time. - @seanwes

In terms of making things fun, I break down boring tasks into smaller sub-tasks, then as I complete each mini task (slice of pizza), it feels like completing another level of the game (the task).

Don't take things too seriously

I've just had the realisation that as a person I am quite easy going and generally quite happy (Alhamdulillah - don't mind me, just thanking god). I think this is something everyone could do with practising. Try to find enjoyment in every moment in life. I will admit this piece of advice is a bit more zen and a little less logical but hear me out. When I do something that I'm not particularly enjoying, I genuinely say to myself in my head, Let's find the fun in this.

Life is too short to be wasting precious seconds not enjoying it.

Even if I'm wheeling the black bins out on a Sunday night in my pyjamas, instead of being grumpy for having to leave the comfort of my bedroom for this task, I'll just wheel it around like an F1 car saying skrrr in my head. I know, childish right? Well I'd much rather live like that and have fun. Honestly try this approach with the rest of your day. Find something you usually see as boring and find the fun in it. It's a transforming behaviour.

I just sat back and thought to myself, how did this newsletter end here. Yet here we are. Hope you enjoyed this one.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

✏️Insights of the week:

👁️‍🗨️INSIGHT: This overly simplified approach to finding happiness:

2 Steps

Make a list of the things that make you happy. Do as many of those things every day.

📝 ARTICLE: I read about Einstein's theory of relativity this week - it's nice to appreciate some of sciences most historic discoveries. This is supposedly one of the most revolutionary equations in Physics and it’s not at all ‘sciency’, an easy read.

📝 BLOG: This blog post by Mark Manson suggests 5 relationship books that are really good.

📚BOOK: I've been reading Hold Me Tight: Seven Conversations for a Lifetime of Love by Sue Johnson this week (courtesy of the blog post above recommending this). The tagline is Your Guide to the Most Successful Approach to Building Loving Relationships.

I think relationships, love and marriage are things no one is really prepared for. I already have a huge interest in psychology so I started reading this and my god. I'm learning about how and why relationships work and it really is astounding.

This book is easy to understand, well written and teaches you a lot of things you probably wish you knew earlier.

About the Author:

Daanish is a Biomedical Science Graduate and a Medical Student working as a Tutor.

