This is something I came across earlier this year which really helped me finding direction in life, both personally and professionally. I'm sharing this because it's a really good plan for how to live a well-lived, joyful life.

Breakdown

In order to give you a full understanding and appreciation of The Odyssey Plan I'll break it down, if you want to skip this part and get to the actual thing, scroll down to The Odyssey Plan.

The Odyssey Years

The word odyssey comes from ancient Greek poetry written by Homer. He tells a story about a man named Odysseus on some journey. Today, the word odyssey means something along the lines of this:

A long series of wanderings or adventures, especially when filled with notable experiences and hardships.

David Brooks wrote this article in The New York Times in 2007, which outlines what he calls the 'odyssey phase' in today’s society.

There used to be four common life phases: childhood, adolescence, adulthood and old age. Now, there are at least six: childhood, adolescence, odyssey, adulthood, active retirement and old age. Of the new ones, the least understood is odyssey, the decade of wandering that frequently occurs between adolescence and adulthood.

Read the article for a more in depth explanation of the odyssey phase of life. In short, your odyssey years are somewhere between years 20-35 of your life, the years of wandering that frequently occurs between adolescence and adulthood.

During this decade (or 15 years), 20-somethings go to school and take breaks from school. They live with friends and they live at home. They fall in and out of love. They try one career and then try another.

Essentially, you spend your odyssey years deciding who you want to be, your direction in life, the career and lifestyle you want to pursue. In our current society, people graduate from university and are out of education for the first time in their odyssey years. It's where real adulthood begins. We start our lives, rent apartments, buy homes, build primary relationships, get married, have kids and so on. A lot of change going on, these years are a really formative time in anyone's life.

The odyssey years are a really critical time in a young person's life. The odyssey plan is a way to ensure you make the most of your odyssey years, with the goal of attaining a well-lived, joyful life.

Plan Your Life

Failing to plan is planning to fail - Benjamin Franklin

This is true for most important things in life. Life itself, is pretty important so it makes sense to have somewhat of a plan at least.

Plan for nothing and you will get nothing.

Aim at nothing and you will hit nothing.

You have probably heard of 'The 5 year plan.' Where you sit down and make a plan for the next 5 years of life. The odyssey plan is far more than just a plan. It is an ideation. The design of this plan asks you questions and makes you think in ways that you wouldn't have had you just done the standard 5 year life plan.

The odyssey plan actually originates from Stanford. Stanford students have a class called Design your life where they are taught to use the odyssey plan. The odyssey plan is a detailed and well thought out brainstorm of how might my life work out going forward 5 or 10 years, given 3 different circumstances.

When you complete the first step, you end up with 3 completely different time lines for your life over the next 5-10 years. The importance of the 3 timelines is that they prompt you to come up with all the elements that would make your life rich and fulfilling.

The odyssey plan isn't a set in stone plan. There is no A=B=C step by step result. It is simply a tool that helps you decide, what might be next?

Planning is everything, but the plan is nothing - Dwight D. Eisenhower

Keep this quote in mind whenever you make a plan. Planning is great and super important, but it is never the plan itself that gets you anywhere. The fruit lies in the subsequent action you take.

The Odyssey Plan

In the odyssey plan you write 3 timelines for your life over the next 5-10 years. The statements below are the titles of those timelines.

#1 What I think I'm going to do.

This is how your life would look like if you followed down your current path. Whatever you're working as or studying, if you followed down that same path with the same current lifestyle, where would you be in 5, 10, 15 years? What would your day-to-day look like?

#2 If plan #1 fails for whatever reason, your alternative.

Hypothetically, imagine whatever you had in plan #1 just isn't possible. For example, if I couldn't do medicine, I would probably go into teaching, maybe lecturing and aim to work abroad. What would you do if your current line of work was physically impossible and you had to do something else? How would that timeline look in 5, 10, 15 years?

#3 What if money or image were no object?

Imagine money and image weren't limiting factors. You had unlimited amounts. You had no need to worry about your image. What would that life look like over the next decade or so?

Write your answers in as much detail as you can. Think about what each timeline would look like in terms of you, your friends, family and your career. Save the plan somewhere safe too, you might want to try this again in a year's time and see how your views have changed.

It's important that important that the 3 timelines are very different. Having 3 timelines where you work the same job in 3 different companies is not how you want to do this. You need that variation.

When you have that much range, each plan informs the other. Going through the different timelines will make you think outside the box, something you wouldn't have done had you only written plan #1.

Plan 3 will be wild and might seem unrealistic, we aren't going to do that, but it will remind us of ideas that might seem useful when paired with the other 2 plans. In fact we won't be executing any of the 3 plans at all. The next step is to make a prototype for your actual life plan.

The Prototype

Once you have all 3 timelines side by side, you will have a wide range of ideas. Places you want to visit and live. Careers you want to pursue. Lifestyles you want to live. The point of the previous step was to give you a better understanding of what you want your life to look like versus what it actually might look like.

The next step is to build your prototype for life. This is a combination of the best bits from the previous 3 timelines. Once you have this prototype plan, take action and execute.

Just kidding. It's not that simple. Writing a plan like this, sat by yourself is not going to be of much use. What you need to do next is quite simple:

Get curious, talk to people and try stuff.

Get curious: Whatever career path you have written, you're not doing it right now. How do you know it's right for you? Be curious and do your research. This brings us onto the next step.

Talk to people: Speak to someone with experience in what you want to do. Nothing beats experience. Don't just speak to one person either. You need to get varied opinions and curate them together to decide whether this path is right for you. Independent thinking is great but this is a time for interdependence. Asking other people for their opinions and experiences is good but first hand experience is always better, which is why you should try stuff yourself.

Try stuff: Whatever it is you want to do, you need to find a way to try it for yourself. Maybe through an internship or work experience or from spending time in that environment. This is the best way to see if something is fit for you. Before you buy a car you test drive it. Before you buy a house you view it. Before buying clothes or shoes you try them on. You have to try things out first or you won't know if it is fit for you.

Final words

No plan for life survives the first contact with reality.

The odyssey plan is a fantastic way to rethink your direction in life, but no plan ever really goes to plan. No one could have predicted how 2020 has turned out, so if you had an odyssey plan right now, you'd inevitably have to make changes. That's important to keep in mind when making this plan. It is always subject to change depending on circumstances, environment and your own feelings.

Professional vs Personal

When doing a life plan like this, don't forget this is a life plan. Your life is far more than just your career. You have relationships, hobbies, friends, leisure time..a life. So be careful not to focus entirely on the career aspect of things, but to zoom out and look at the whole picture.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

