😊 Happy Habits. A short, daily newsletter simplifying and illustrating the world's most powerful habits ✨

As a student or young working adult, managing your time can be a daunting task, especially when trying to juggle academic, extracurricular, and work life. With so many tasks and responsibilities vying for your attention, it can be challenging to keep track of what needs to be done and when. Effective time management is crucial to unlocking productivity, and one method that has proven to be helpful is the Eisenhower Matrix.

This method is a practical and efficient way to manage your tasks and prioritize them based on importance and urgency.

Imagine this scenario: You have a big project due in two days, but your boss also needs you to complete an urgent task before the end of the day. On top of that, you have a laundry list of other tasks that need to be done but are not as critical. What do you do?

That’s where the Eisenhower Matrix comes in. By dividing your tasks into four categories: Important and Urgent, Important but Not Urgent, Not Important but Urgent, and Not Important and Not Urgent, you can determine which tasks require your immediate attention, which ones you can delegate or delay, and which ones you can eliminate altogether.

In this post, I’ll walk you through what the Eisenhower Matrix is, why it’s effective, and how you can use it to manage your time efficiently. Whether you’re a student or a working adult, mastering this time management tool will help you prioritize and accomplish your tasks effectively and efficiently.

What is the Eisenhower Matrix?

The Eisenhower Matrix is a productivity tool that helps individuals prioritize tasks based on their urgency and importance. This simple yet powerful tool divides all tasks into four categories based on their level of urgency and importance, which are:

Important and urgent: These are tasks that need immediate attention, such as a project that has a tight deadline or a task that could have significant consequences if not completed soon. Important and not urgent: These are tasks that are important but do not require immediate attention, such as planning for a future project or preparing for an upcoming exam. Urgent and not important: These are tasks that are urgent but not essential, such as responding to an unnecessary email or attending to unnecessary phone calls. Not important and not urgent: These are tasks that do not have any significant value and should be avoided to maximize productivity.

The Eisenhower Matrix is particularly useful for young adults who have a lot of tasks competing for their attention. It helps to prevent them from being overwhelmed and ensures that they focus on the tasks that matter most.

Why use the Eisenhower Matrix?

After reading this article, you might be asking yourself, "Why use the Eisenhower Matrix?"

Simply put, this matrix provides a simple yet effective way to prioritize tasks and manage your time. With the clear categorization of tasks into four quadrants, it becomes easier to determine which tasks should be tackled first and which ones can wait.

I’ve been using Google Calendar to schedule my time lately (more on this in an upcoming video). I arrange my projects into the Eisenhower Matrix before adding everything to my calendar. I then fill up my time in the week based on priority. The urgent and important tasks go in first and get colour coded in red to show their importance. The rest of the boxes go after and follow a traffic light system.

If I ever need to reschedule my calendar, I know that anything in red should stay put, but yellow, orange and green can be moved around. This helps me focus on important and urgent tasks, rather than getting caught up in busy work or procrastination.

By prioritizing effectively, you'll experience less stress and be able to achieve your goals more efficiently. Implementing the Eisenhower Matrix can also lead to a more balanced and productive lifestyle. This is how I’ve managed to upload content every single day for weeks on end, whilst being in the hospital on placement, going to the gym, eating and sleeping well.

There really is no secret to my lifestyle other than rigorous planning and disciplined action.

Keep in mind, to make the most of the Matrix, it's important to regularly assess and update your task list. I do this every Sunday before the week starts. That way when I’m living life from Monday to Friday I don’t need to worry about decision making. All of that is taken care of on Sundays.

It takes practice, but with time you'll gain a better understanding of which tasks belong in which quadrant and be able to make confident decisions about how to prioritize them. If you're ready to take your productivity to the next level, give the Eisenhower Matrix a try.

Mastering the Matrix

Now that you understand the basics of the Eisenhower Matrix, it's time to master it.

One of the best ways to do this is by making it a habit to use the matrix in your daily life. I don’t think it’s useful to be planning every day, so I highly recommend planning your week as a whole as I do. When and how you do this is up to you. I prefer to do my matrix with pen and paper and my day plans on Google Calendar. Remember, the goal is to prioritize tasks by urgency and importance, so be honest with yourself about where the task belongs.

A common mistake people make with scheduling is they don’t value leisure time, sleep or exercise as much as traditional work or studying. I think sleep and relationships are more important than my medical degree. It goes in the urgent and important box for me. So does my 1 hour morning routine, where I watch YouTube videos while eating.

It might sound weird, but these are the parts of my life that keep me sane. My mental health, mood and output all depend on sleep, me-time and relationships. The fact I prioritise these areas of life means that when I go to my hospital placement I can show up with good energy to give the best of my ability.

Another tip for mastering the matrix is to be flexible with your list. Sometimes unexpected events may occur, forcing you to reschedule your tasks and rearrange your matrix. This is okay, and it's a sign that you understand the importance of time management and the need to pivot when necessary.

Finally, don't forget to evaluate the effectiveness of using the matrix regularly. Take time to reflect on how you managed your time compared to before using the matrix. Did you accomplish more? Were you less stressed? Did you have more time for leisure activities? By recognizing the benefits of using the matrix, you'll be more motivated to continue practising it and making it a habit. Remember, mastering the matrix takes time and consistency, but the effort is worth it. By prioritizing your tasks effectively, you'll be able to achieve your goals, reduce stress, and make time for the things that matter most to you.

🩺 Medical School Update

I started 4th year. Alhamdulillah for getting here.

For the non-medics; In medical school, you study mostly from lectures and textbooks in Years 1-3 with occasional clinical teaching (face-to-face, touching patients etc). Also, this might be a shock but I don’t get a normal summer holiday. I will be at university in June, July, August, and September all the way until next June. I had a 6-week break in March which was my summer and I get 2 weeks off in August. I’m not complaining, I know what I signed up for but people often get confused when I say I’m starting a new year in June.

So these days instead of going to lectures, I go to the hospital. I see real patients and do tasks like taking blood, running ECGs, and clerking patients in. Mostly supervised. I’m basically putting 3 years of theory into practice. I learnt about different conditions and drugs, and now I’m seeing them IRL and it’s SO FUN.

I believe learning how to speak to people is such a key skill in life. I’m very careful about how I speak to consultants and doctors. I quickly try to catch their vibe and tailor my first impression to get on their good side so I have more control over my placements. I build trust, respect and ask the right questions. The aim is to come across as competent so they trust me to do my own thing and don’t feel the need to keep an eye on me at all times. I come in with an agenda, a list of things I want to do that will benefit my learning. I don’t hesitate to leave meetings if they’re a waste of time. I also carry around an iPad (courtesy of my university, but I have to return it in 2 years 💔).

If I find free time which happens SO much in the hospital, I open my iPad and write up some content. I’ll brainstorm ideas for my content creation. I make notes about patients or I do some flashcards.

I had a lot of older medics tell me ‘Oh you like it now, wait till it’s been a few weeks’. I remember being told the same about medical school 4 years ago, yet here I am breezing through enjoying my time here. I’m going to enjoy 4th year too. The exams. The long hours. The placements. Don’t let someone project their negativity onto you and your life. You can make anything feel easy and fun if you have the right mindset and approach. Even medical school.

I think that was something I wanted to get off my chest. I can’t stand when people make negative comments to enthusiastic young people.

✏️Insights

🎙️ Podcast: Lex Fridman Podcast

This might be one of my favourite podcasts lately. I recently listened to the Omar Suleiman episode and it was brilliant. He’s also had some incredible guests on like Dr Andrew Huberman, Mark Zuckerberg and more. His interview style is amazing, he really lets his guests speak and asks the right questions. Highly recommend.

By the way, I share podcasts, some of my notes and thoughts about them over on Instagram.

📚 Book: The 4-Hour Work Week

I started this book a while ago but I kept putting it down and getting bored. I think I just got past the boring intro part and into the good stuff. I have seen this book recommended by some great businessmen that I respect. If you’re wanting to go away from the 9-5 life, you should read it.

🎥 Movie/TV Show: Black Mirror Season 6

I haven’t started this yet, but Black Mirror is my favourite series of all time. I love Sci-Fi and dark-themed shows/movies. They take so long to make the episodes so I’m going to take my time watching them.

