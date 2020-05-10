Right okay. I guess I’m doing this. As it's my first post, it seems fitting to start by explaining how and why I started this newsletter/blog. I learnt some valuable lessons in the build up to starting this so I hope I can pass those on. This post summarises some common obstacles that I have faced (and am yet to overcome!) in relation to writing online, along with some of the reasons behind this newsletter.

My Intentions

I'm sharing this with the intention to encourage anyone who is reading to share their work, whether that be through a blog or something completely different, maybe cooking, exercise, art or photography, the list goes on. The goal here is to empower you to share your own ideas and experiences.

The Impostor Syndrome

I've been contemplating starting a blog for some time now (5 months to be exact), but I was being held back by the fear of putting myself out there - the impostor syndrome. I mean, I'm a nobody...who am I to start writing and sharing my thoughts? That was the voice in my head for some time, until I came across a few valuable insights (below) which changed my mindset and brought me here.

The Originality Paradox

This is the idea that it is only worth sharing content that is absolutely original. Pretty much every idea or concept that I want to write about will have already been mentioned somewhere in history, so if I'm not original, why bother sharing it? If you agree, consider the following passage. I think it answers that question quite nicely.

If you’re putting off giving a talk or writing a blog post on a topic that ‘someone else has already covered’, remember: There are always new musicians and actors winning awards every year, bringing their unique perspective to the same genre. You have a unique voice! Make that shine when you talk about that topic you’re deeply invested in, regardless of what it is. Writing and teaching help you learn and develop a stronger community around yourself. And if you're worried about stepping on someone's toes, that might mean you've benefited from their work, they're also a good resource, and you should link to that work. - Amy Landino

Most content creators will say that their ideas are just a remix of something they’ve seen elsewhere. So don’t worry about being original, focus on being authentic instead.

The ‘5th Person’

I read countless self help books and I've read the same concepts from several different authors. Yet I still continue to value each of their experiences. I noticed that sometimes I come across the same core idea 2, 3, sometimes more than 5 times from various different sources.

Despite hearing the same message over and over, sometimes it doesn't get through to me until that 5th person talks about their unique and personal experience. That's where authenticity comes from - your own personal experience. When I internalised this, I came to a profound realisation. It’s not really the ‘core idea’ you’re sharing, it’s your personal experience.

I said to myself, if I was to write a blog, yes I might be repeating other people's ideas in my own words, but I could be that 5th person (or 6th, or 7th…you get the idea) for one of my readers.

I think that is more than enough of a reason to start sharing your work.

You Are Unique

Remember; There is only one of you. Only you have been through your life experiences, and that's your secret sauce. If you're reading this and you have the desire to write about your passion, I say do it, because whatever you write, no one else can.

Obvious To You, Amazing To Others

This idea is from a newsletter written by Ali Abdaal, 'Obvious to you, amazing to others' which ironically, was amazing to me (Check it out, it's a good read). In short, it talks about how our own ideas and experiences may seem routine and obvious to us, but to an outsider, they can be amazing.

Everybody's ideas seem obvious to them. So maybe what’s obvious to me is amazing to someone else? Hit songwriters often admit that their most successful hit song was one they thought was just stupid, not even worth recording. We’re clearly bad judges of our own creations. We should just put them out there and let the world decide. Are you holding back something that seems too obvious to share?

As soon as I read that newsletter, my whole outlook changed.

Networking

I think one of the foundations of good friendship is having shared interests. With over 7 billion people in this world, the chances of you physically meeting every other like-minded person is highly unlikely. Writing online and sharing your interests with the world can make that outcome far more probable. Plus, making friends who share similar interests with you is nice (also one of the reasons I’m doing this).

The Long Term Goal

If I write about something that interests me every week, by the time I’m 25 I’ll have well over 100 newsletters and weekly insights to look back on. Who knows, by then I might even have a little audience. Either way I think it’s pretty cool. It gives me something to look forward to.

If you’ve made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read my first post. If you liked it, feel free to leave a comment. I’d love to hear feedback :)

Insight of the week:

🎙️ This week’s insight is a Podcast that I recently discovered called Stuff You Should Know. I think the podcast description sums up their content pretty well:

If you've ever wanted to know about champagne, satanism, the Stonewall Uprising, chaos theory, LSD, El Nino, true crime and Rosa Parks then look no further. Josh and Chuck have you covered.

The podcast is so cool, they talk about random things each week and dive deep into whatever the topic is. I usually scroll through the episodes until something catches my eye and it never disappoints.

I listened to their episode on The Placebo Effect, something that has always fascinated me - science is cool okay. They do a lot of research on each topic so there is a lot to gain from each episode. Highly recommended if you’re a curious person!

If you haven’t discovered podcasts yet…

If you don’t listen to podcasts, put your headphones on while you go for your daily quarantine walk and try it! It’s just like Netflix for the ears, the bonus is you can DO SOMETHING while you listen, so it’s not like you’d be losing any time. Plus most podcasts are available for free.

