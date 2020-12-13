Hi! Welcome to another edition of Daanish Writes, the weekly newsletter where I share ideas about personal growth, life design and my thoughts.

This week we're talking about: 1) Reading Less and 2) Doing More

Disclaimer: The reading I talk about in this newsletter is in relation to non-fiction books. I do read a little bit of fiction but 95% of my books are non-fiction - Just thought I'd make that clear to avoid confusion.

I started reading a few years ago, but this year was the first year where I set a target of books to read for myself.

At the beginning of the year I said I would try to read 25 books this year.

I almost got there (I'm on about 17 so far) but I noticed something recently. When I think back to the books that I read at the start of the year; The 4 Agreements, The Pursuit Of Happyness, The Courage To Be Disliked, The 5 Love Languages, to name a few - I can barely remember what was written in them and although I am using some of the lessons from those books in life, it's only a fraction of the valuable insights from those books.

I read these books on kindle, so I have a library of my book highlights which I can always go back to (thanks to readwise) but even still there's just too much to go through.

Starting in 2021, I'm not going to set a number of books to read. My goal for the next year is to read 2 or 3 incredible books and to completely unravel their lessons. After finishing the books I'm going to write about the lessons, do a book review and spend some time just living the ideas.

I'm going to read less and do more, and I think you should too.

As usual I begin with my intentions: I’ll talk about my new approach to reading, this isn’t for everyone but I maybe there is a thing or two that you could gain from this. I hope you enjoy reading!

Lower The Bar

Bill Gates, former richest man in the world reads around 50 books a year, roughly 1 per week. If you're an avid reader, I'm sure you will have heard that before. I certainly did in the beginning and it made me think that I had to be reading that many books if I wanted to be successful. How foolish of me.

Although Bill Gates remembers what he reads, I don't think reading 50 books a year, drawing on their lessons and implementing them in your life is feasible or realistic for the average Joe.

When I had the 25 book goal set, I found myself rushing through books and forcing myself to read when I sometimes didn't want to. I payed less attention to the books I read and I felt anxious when I was behind schedule. It sort of ruined the experience and I think this might be why I slowly decreased my reading time as the year went on.

I'm all for setting targets but with books I personally don't find it helpful. Instead I'm changing my goals to 3 (+1 bonus) principles:

Read every book attentively - don't rush.

Write about anything interesting in your own words.

Live the lessons you learn.

Bonus: Try to talk to someone about the lesson shortly after reading it - sharing what you read makes the best of conversations.

These days I claim that I'm so busy with university and life that I can't find the time to read, but the truth is that I don't feel like it any more because I took the enjoyment out of it. I have an exam on Wednesday before I break up for Christmas, once that's over I'm going to live by these rules and test out the Read Less, Do More theory. I'll keep you guys posted with how it's going!

Take Notes

In Medicine when I get taught something, the first thing I do is I put that information in my own words so it's easier to memorise and understand. It seriously works and it's partly what I do with these newsletters.

I don't know many people who do this with non-fiction books. Myself included.

This is something I'm going to start doing while I'm reading. Maybe after each chapter or after each significant point of the book, I'll stop and write about it (and share it here most likely). I've read some incredible books this year and it pains me to say that I can't remember a thing from them. I really wish I had taken notes at the time to look back on.

Now when I look back at my kindle highlights, half of them don't make sense because they're completely out of context from a 200-something paged book.

Had I just taken the time out to make a little chapter summary with my key findings, I would have something to look back on as a refresher. This is so useful when you reach a roadblock in life. Imagine you read a finance book and then hit financial difficulty, wouldn't it be helpful to look back on the notes you took so they could help you in a time of difficulty?

Taking notes on books is such a therapeutic thing to do, if you haven't tried this yet I suggest you do. It'll help you embed those key lessons in your brain and you'll remember them more easily - which makes it far more likely for you to start acting upon them.

Also, if you read a book and completely forget what was even said in it, isn't that a waste of time? - This is coming from the self-help mindset, where I read non-fiction with the intention of bettering my life.

Take Action

I've lost count of how many times I've used this 2 word title in my newsletters but this is a hill I'm willing to die on (I think that's how the phrase goes, right?).

It's good to build knowledge but honestly, if you're not acting on the things you learn you're seriously limiting your potential and wasting the valuable lessons that are chained up in your head.

Take action. Set them free.

I remember one key message from The 4 Agreements which was - Don't make assumptions.

Whenever I find myself making an assumption I try to remember this and catch myself and think in a more non-judgemental way. That right there is taking action, but it doesn't happen often enough. (For me).

This is something I'm hoping to change next year too. I'm not sure how exactly but I'm thinking of having a wall in my room full of post-it notes with mini lessons written on them. Maybe I'll spend a few minutes every morning browsing the wall as a reminder of how I want to carry myself throughout the day. We'll see.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

✏️Insights of the week:

💬QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.

- Malala Yousafzai

👁️ INSIGHT: I subscribe to a lot of newsletters but I hardly read any. My inbox just gets filled with them so I decided last week I'm going to catch up. I unsubscribed from all of them until I have read the 99+ newsletters in my inbox, then I'll re-subscribe to the ones I liked the most. I think doing a mini clear out like this is really good not just for newsletters but even YouTube and Instagram.

We have an overload of content these days, sizing down can be helpful.

🎙️ PODCAST: This podcast with Jim Kwik: 'Kwik Brain with Jim Kwik' is really good for anyone with little time. It's all about Mind and Body related self-help and the episodes range from 5-25 minutes long so you can easily squeeze one into your busy schedule. I've only just started listening but I'm familiar with Jim Kwik's work and he is GOOD.

📚 BOOK: There's a book I'm going to start soon called The Element - This was the very first non-fiction book I read back in 2015/16 and it was transforming. It's the book that made me think about what I want to do in life and guided me to this newsletter, helping others and sharing content. I'm excited to see what I think of the book now after a few years.

📖CURRENTLY READING: Nothing, my exam is in 3 days. I'll start right after!

About the Author:

That’s me! I’m Daanish, I’m a Biomedical Science Graduate and a first year Medic studying in Aberdeen.

I like reading, writing, exercising, anything mindfulness-related and coffee.

If you want to discuss something further, make a friend or just have a chat, please reach out! I love connecting with like-minded people.

You can find me on 📽️YouTube, 🐦Twitter, 📸Instagram and 🤓LinkedIn.

