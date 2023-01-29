Words of Wisdom
A reflection on life so far.
I wrote this on my 24th birthday earlier in the year. The post never got published and was sitting in my drafts, so I thought I’d share it with you today. I repeat, it is NOT my birthday, this was written months ago.
Alhamdulillah for 24 years. Truly grateful for the health, growth and goodness in my life so far.
I’m not that big on birthday celebrations, but given the significance of the date I like to take the day as an opportunity to reflect and redirect. This year, I decided to summarise some of my greatest life lessons (so far) into short sentences.
Note, these are my personal life lessons and mostly opinion based, so you might disagree with some and that’s okay!
I tried to think of 24 pieces of advice, one for each year of life so far. I hope & pray this can be of benefit to someone, insha’Allah 😊
24 Pieces of Life Advice
You're only as good as you believe you are.
Confidence can only be gained from stepping outside of your comfort zone.
Everything happens for the best, it just takes time to realise that.
A healthy life is one that consists of all emotions - it's okay to be sad sometimes.
Acceptance is learning to let go of anything outside of your control, do that as much as you can.
Learning how to communicate is the best skill you can have. Discipline is the second.
You can never be at loss from giving to others.
Time heals everything.
Not trying is worse than trying and failing.
Standardized tests don't define intelligence. Creative people are smart too.
There is always room for improvement, but you should still celebrate your wins.
Become content with what you have now before you try to gain more. Contentment is long lasting, happiness is short term.
Good sleep will positively impact all other areas of life. Very few things have the ability to do this.
Hard work is more about consistency than intensity.
Good things in life don't come easy, don't be surprised when you have to put in effort.
Your intentions are far more important than your actions. We control input, not output.
Frequently ask yourself, is this how I want to be spending my time?
Anything is possible, but only if you believe it.
You are not your thoughts. Learn to observe them as separate to yourself.
Stop worrying about what other people will think. People don’t care about you as much as you think they do. Go and start that YouTube channel or whatever it is you’ve always dreamed of.
Health is the most important thing in life. Relationships are second. Take care of them both.
Resting is productive.
Don’t worry about the past, you can’t change it. Don’t worry about the future, you can’t predict it. Focus on the present moment, it’s the only thing you have control over.
Speak less, listen more.
