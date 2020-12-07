Hi! Welcome to another edition of Daanish Writes, the weekly newsletter where I share ideas about personal growth, life design and my thoughts.

This week we're talking about: 1) Words to live by and 2) Balance.

There's a saying that goes something like this:

Live every day as if it were your last.

I like the principle behind this because the aim is for you to not take this literally and to start living a bit more freely.

I do however think it's a bit problematic because if today was your last day, you would probably not turn up to work and you definitely wouldn't worry about the food that you consume - That's not really the best way to live day-to-day.

I think this version is a little better:

Live every day as if you have 5 years left.

Would you holiday more? Probably. Would you spend more time with your friends, family and close ones? Probably. What about the time you spend with those people, would you be more attentive, a better listener? I think so. Would you not treasure those moments a little more, be a little more present, value every moment just that little bit more? Definitely. Would you start saying yes (or no) to more things? Probably. What about the list of things you've always wanted to try, but never have? Maybe this outlook would be the push you needed to pursue it.

This sounds like a much better phrase to live by. You treat every day as if it is the beginning of the 5 years, so every new day the 5 years gets reset - this way you don't get the time is running out feeling and if you internalise it properly you can start to live much more freely.

As usual I begin with my intentions: I'm writing this one in the hopes to give you a fresh mindset in the run up to 2021. It's been a tough year and I think we are all due a mindset change. Who knows what the world will throw at us next?

Balance

Let's get two little definitions out of the way first:

Eating a burger is instant gratification - bite, chew, taste, swallow - somewhere in between you get a good dose of the 'feel good' hormone.

Exercising and eating healthy regularly for a few years to achieve your desired physique is delayed gratification - you work towards something slowly, reaping the reward and the desired outcome in the long term.

Usually we are told to opt for the latter because instant gratification usually leads to some form of addiction - social media, fast food, you know the drill. Instant gratification is the easy way out and this sort of 'feel good' experience doesn't last long.

Delayed gratification is a more fulfilling, long term and long lasting 'feel good' hit.

Too much of a good thing can be a bad thing.

Instant Gratification

Too much of this can negatively impact your health and experience of 'fun'.

If you're used to having constant small doses of 'feel good' you might end up feeling empty in the moments where you don't have any external stimuli - like waiting in line for a coffee. This is trivial but for someone who craves the instant gratification, it's a problem. They get agitated and impatient.

Delayed Gratification

Too much delayed gratification can lead you down a similar self-destructive path, where you are constantly declining short term happiness in exchange for the long term goal.

The problem here is that you are constantly chasing something that is further down the line. So, whenever you reach that goal, instead of enjoying it you move onto the next one.

It leads to regret.

This is the sort of thing you hear people talk about on their deathbeds - things like I wish I spent more time enjoying myself and less time working.

Finding Balance

It's no surprise that balance is the key to this situation, as it is in many things in life:

A balanced diet

A balanced relationship

Work-life balance

With gratification, you want to have the right balance of enjoyment in the short term, while also working towards something in the long term - so that when you do eventually get there, you're present enough to enjoy the moment.

Now let's go back to where we began.

Live every day as if it were your last. you have 5 years left.

5 years is long enough for you to carry on life as normal without any extravagant change, but short enough to make you wake up every day and start listening, looking and living in a more present and attentive way.

I don't know about you, but to me that sounds like a good way to live.

If you made it this far, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this. I appreciate it more than I can put into words :)

